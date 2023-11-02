The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Thursday, November 2, 2023
Obituaries News Sports

Walter Davis, NBA All-Star and standout at North Carolina, dies at 69

Davis was drafted fifth overall by Phoenix in 1977 and became the NBA rookie of the year after averaging 24.2 points a game. He played 11 of his 16 pro seasons with the Suns, who retired his No. 6.

By  Associated Press
   
SHARE Walter Davis, NBA All-Star and standout at North Carolina, dies at 69
Walter Davis.

Walter Davis, a former NBA rookie of the year, five-time All-Star and standout for the North Carolina Tar Heels, has died at age 69.

AP

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. — Walter Davis, a five-time NBA All-Star who had his number retired by the Phoenix Suns, has died. He was 69.

Davis was a star in college for North Carolina where he played for the late Dean Smith. It was North Carolina, where Davis’ nephew Hubert Davis is the Tar Heels’ basketball coach, which announced Water Davis’ death Thursday.

The school’s release said Walter Davis died Thursday morning of natural causes while visiting family in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Walter Davis was drafted fifth overall by Phoenix in 1977 and became the NBA rookie of the year after averaging 24.2 points a game. He played 11 of his 16 pro seasons with the Suns, who retired his No. 6.

Davis moved to Denver for three seasons and Portland for one before returning to the Nuggets in 1992-1993 for his final year.

In college, Davis was practically unstoppable as he led one of the top programs in the game. He helped the Tar Heels to the NCAA title game in 1977, where they lost to Marquette.

He is 10th all-time in scoring in Tar Heels’ history. His 106 games with double-figure scoring are fourth all-time at North Carolina, trailing only Phil Ford, Sam Perkins and Tyler Hansbrough.

Davis, from Pineville, North Carolina, is part of the North Carolina Sports Hall of Fame. He was named to the ACC’s 50th anniversary team in 2002.

Next Up In Obituaries
Legendary Indiana basketball coach Bob Knight dies at 83
Alice Kelley, a pioneer in male-dominated world of the Chicago Mercantile Exchange, dies at 73
Frank Howard, former All-Star, home run champ and World Series winner, dies at 87
Shelley Howard, concert poster artist and fixture of Chicago nightlife, dies at 76
Richard Moll, starred as ‘Night Court’ bailiff, dies at 80
When young Matthew Perry had ‘the best experience of my life’ in Chicago
The Latest
merlin_107138502.jpg
USA vs. Edward M. Burke
‘Common sense’ doesn’t explain City Council, so judge to allow Chicago ‘civics lesson’ for Burke jurors
Political science professor’s testimony will be crucial to helping jurors understand the racketeering case against former City Council member Ed Burke, prosecutors say.
By Jon Seidel and Mariah Woelfel
 
The sun sets over Chicago’s iconic skyline, near Adler Planetarium, Thursday, May 18, 2023. The suns hazy and red coloring is due to smoke in the atmosphere from wildfire in Canada.
News
It’s time to fall back: What the return to standard time means for you and how to cope
Gaining an hour of sleep is beneficial, said Amy Bohnert, professor of clinical and developmental psychology at Loyola University Chicago.
By Phyllis Cha
 
Actors alfonzo kahlil, David Dowd and Dana N. Anderson perform during the 2022 ‘ENOUGH’ readings at the Goodman Theatre.
Theater
Six plays by teens take on gun violence at Goodman, other U.S. theaters
A year before the election, dozens of performing arts troupes will participate in the Monday initiative called ‘ENOUGH!’
By Courtney Kueppers | WBEZ
 
A Sun-Times reader dreams of taking her adopted Jack Russell Terrier aboard the CTA.
Letters to the Editor
Ruff rider: Let bigger pets, like my dog Doris, ride on the CTA
Currently, the CTA only allows small pets inside a closed travel carrier. Alas, many dogs, like my 30-pound Doris, do not fit in a travel carrier. They would be barred.
By Letters to the Editor
 
Headshot of National Association of Realtors CEO Bob Goldberg
Business
National Association of Realtors CEO Bob Goldberg resigns, replaced by former Sun-Times CEO Nykia Wright
Goldberg’s departure follows the resignation of former President Kenny Parcell, who was accused of sexual harassment, earlier this year.
By Dorothy Hernandez
 