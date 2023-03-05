The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Monday, March 6, 2023
Obituaries Entertainment and Culture News

Gary Rossington, founding member and guitarist with Lynyrd Skynyrd, dies at 71

Gary Rossington was the last living original member of Lynyrd Skynyrd. He survived a 1977 plane crash that killed 3 members of the band and played slide on ‘Freebird.’

By  Associated Press
   
SHARE Gary Rossington, founding member and guitarist with Lynyrd Skynyrd, dies at 71
Obit_Gary_Rossington.jpg

Gary Rossington and future bandmates. Ronnie Van Zant, Allen Collins and Bob Burns met at a Little League game in Jacksonville, Florida, and jammed later that day. Van Zant, guitarist Steve Gaines and backup singer Cassie Gaines died in a 1977 plane crash. Rossington survived but had two broken arms, a broken leg and a punctured stomach and liver.

AP Photos

Gary Rossington, Lynyrd Skynyrd’s last surviving original member who also helped to found the group, died Sunday at the age of 71. No cause of death was given.

“It is with our deepest sympathy and sadness that we have to advise, that we lost our brother, friend, family member, songwriter and guitarist, Gary Rossington, today,” the band wrote on Facebook. “Gary is now with his Skynyrd brothers and family in heaven and playing it pretty, like he always does. Please keep Dale, Mary, Annie and the entire Rossington family in your prayers and respect the family’s privacy at this difficult time.”

Rossington cheated death more than once, Rolling Stone reported. He survived a car accident in 1976 in which he drove his Ford Torino into a tree, inspiring the band’s cautionary song “That Smell.” A year later, he emerged from the 1977 plane crash that killed singer Ronnie Van Zant, guitarist Steve Gaines, and backing vocalist Cassie Gaines, with two broken arms, a broken leg, and a punctured stomach and liver.

“It was a devastating thing,” he told Rolling Stone in 2006. “You can’t just talk about it real casual and not have feelings about it.”

In later years, Rossington underwent quintuple bypass surgery in 2003, suffered a heart attack in 2015, and had numerous subsequent heart surgeries, most recently leaving Lynyrd Skynyrd in July 2021 to recover from another procedure. At recent shows, Rossington would perform portions of the concert and sometimes sat out full gigs.

Rossington was born Dec. 4, 1951, in Jacksonville, Florida, and raised by his mother after his father died. Upon meeting drummer Bob Burns and bassist Larry Junstrom, Rossington and his new friends formed a band, which they tried to juggle amid their love of baseball.

According to Rolling Stone, it was during a fateful Little League game that Ronnie Van Zant hit a line drive into the shoulder blades of opposing player Burns and met his future bandmates. Rossington, Burns, Van Zant, and guitarist Allen Collins gathered that afternoon at Burns’ Jacksonville home to jam the Rolling Stones’ “Time Is On My Side.”

Adopting Lynyrd Skynyrd as the group’s name — both a reference to a similarly named sports coach at Rossington’s high school and to a character in the 1963 novelty hit “Hello Muddah, Hello Fadduh” — the band released their debut album (Pronounced ‘Lĕh-‘nérd ‘Skin-’nérd) in 1973. A collection of country-tinged blues-rock and Southern soul, the album included now-classics like “Tuesday’s Gone,” “Simple Man” and “Gimme Three Steps,” but it was the closing track, the nearly 10-minute “Free Bird,” that became the group’s calling card, due in no small part to Rossington’s evocative slide playing on his Gibson SG.

Rossington told Rolling Stone that he never considered Skynyrd to be a tragic band, despite all the band’s drama and death. “I don’t think of it as tragedy — I think of it as life,” he said upon the group’s Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction in 2006. “I think the good outweighs the bad.”

Next Up In Obituaries
Asrat Sellassie, Wild Hare co-owner and musician who recorded Grammy-winning albums with Ziggy Marley, dies at 68
Michio Iwao, left incarceration at a U.S. internment camp and moved to Chicago to see Cubs in World Series, dies at 100
Walking Man revealed: Friends who knew him as ‘Mojo’ in the ’70s share photos, stories
Tom Sizemore dies at 61; actor known for ‘Saving Private Ryan,’ ‘Natural Born Killers’
Stella Mikhail did guest makeup on Oprah show, affected lives with her brush
Oscar Lawton Wilkerson Jr., last known surviving member of the Tuskegee Airmen in Chicago area, dead at 96
The Latest
Georgia_Nicols.jpg
Horoscopes
Horoscope for Monday, March 6, 2023
By Georgia Nicols
 
A man was fatally shot early Saturday in the Austin neighborhood.
Crime
Boy, 17, fatally shot in Chatham
The teen boy was found on the ground about 9:50 p.m. in the 8100 block of South Drexel Avenue, police said.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
Libertyville’s Aidyn Boone (40) floats in the lane on his way to the rim to score against Stevenson.
High School Basketball
Previewing Monday’s IHSA supersectionals
A select few teams are just one win away from state. Here’s a look at Monday’s supersectionals.
By Joe Henricksen
 
Police siren lights.
Crime
3 dead, 1 wounded in Bolingbrook home invasion, shooting
A man, woman and juvenile female are found shot to death in a residence, police say. A woman is hospitalized with gunshot wounds. No arrests have been made.
By Cindy Hernandez
 
Northwestern_Rutgers_Basketball.jpg
College Sports
Brooks Barnhizer sparks Northwestern to victory, No. 2 seed in Big Ten tourney
Barnhizer came off the bench to score 16 points and grab 10 rebounds for his first career double-double, leading Northwestern to a 65-53 victory over Rutgers for a school-record 12th Big Ten win.
By Sun-Times wires
 