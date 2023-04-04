The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Tuesday, April 4, 2023
Obituaries Entertainment and Culture News

Klaus Teuber, who created hugely popular Catan board game, dead at 70

He was a dental technician in the 1980s when he started designing board games in his basement and never thought his game, originally titled The Settlers of Catan, would be so successful.

By  Associated Press
   
SHARE Klaus Teuber, who created hugely popular Catan board game, dead at 70
Klaus Teuber, a dental technician from Darmstadt, presenting his game The Settlers of Catan Sept. 29, 1995, in Frankfurt, Germany.

Klaus Teuber, a dental technician from Darmstadt, presenting his game The Settlers of Catan Sept. 29, 1995, in Frankfurt, Germany.

Bernd Kammerer / AP

Klaus Teuber, creator of the hugely popular Catan board game in which players compete to build settlements on a fictional island, has died after a brief illness, according to his family. He was 70.

The board game, originally called The Settlers of Catan when it was introduced in 1995, has sold tens of millions of copies in more than 40 languages and spawned dozens of spinoffs and new editions, including electronic versions, as well as products related to the game.

“It is with great sadness and a heavy heart that the Teuber family announces their beloved husband and father Klaus Teuber passed away at the age of 70 on April 1, 2023, after a short and serious illness,” a statement posted on the German-language Catan website said.

Teuber, who was born in June 1952 in the German town of Rai-Breitenbach, never thought his game would be so successful.

He was a dental technician in the 1980s, working outside the industrial city of Darmstadt, when he started designing board games in his basement.

“I had many problems with the company and the profession,” he told The New Yorker magazine in 2014. “I developed games to escape. This was my own world I created.”

In the multi-player game, competitors use five resources to build colonies, or settlements: wool, grain, lumber, brick and ore.

Teuber finally left his dental technician job in 1998 “when I felt like Catan could feed me and my family,” he told the New Yorker.

The game became a family business.

In the first five months of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020, sales of Catan skyrocketed as people played games in quarantine, the company told NPR.

The Catan studio team urged those mourning Teuber to “honor Klaus’ memory by being kind to one another, pursuing your creative passions fearlessly and enjoying a game with your loved ones.”

Next Up In Obituaries
Seymour Stein, record executive who signed up Madonna, dead at 80
Ryuichi Sakamoto, composer for ‘The Last Emperor’ and ‘The Revenant,’ dies at 71
Lee Gericke, one of Park Forest’s first police officers, dead at 94
Chicago-born Mexican kid’s comic Xavier López, ‘Chabelo,’ dies at 88
Bill Zehme, master of the celebrity profile, journalism’s ‘bastard stepchild,’ dies at 64
Nicholas Lloyd Webber, son of legendary Broadway musical composer, dies at 43
The Latest
A bottle of Johnson’s baby powder. Its maker Johnson &amp; Johnson is earmarking nearly $9 billion to cover accusations that its baby power containing talc caused cancer, more than quadrupling the amount the company previously set aside to pay for its potential liability.
Health
Johnson & Johnson proposes $8.9 billion payout to settle talcum powder lawsuits
A subsidiary of the company will re-file for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection and seek court approval for a plan that would result in one of the largest product-liability settlements in U.S. history.
By Associated Press
 
Chicago jazz guitarist George Freeman will turn 96 later this week. The musician is releasing a new album later this year.
Music
Turning 96, Chicago jazz guitarist George Freeman is still playing and about to release a new record
To celebrate his birthday, Freeman and his band are playing two shows at the Green Mill in Uptown.
By Stefano Esposito
 
Jill Biden’s office backtracked after the first lady suggested NCAA runner-up Iowa visit the White House along with champion LSU.
College Sports
Joe Biden invites NCAA champs UConn, LSU to White House
The president’s invitation made no mention of women’s runner-up Iowa. First lady Jill Biden had suggested the Hawkeyes also should visit the White House.
By Darlene Superville | Associated Press
 
A Highland Park police vehicle.
Crime
5 students in custody after reports of possible gun at Highland Park High School
The school was placed on lockdown for about 90 minutes as police searched the campus. There were no reports of shots being fired, city officials said.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
White Sox manager Pedro Grifol fist bumps his players during pregame introductions.
White Sox
White Sox manager Pedro Grifol keeps lines of communication open
It hasn’t hurt that Grifol had the benefit of a normal offseason.
By Mark Gonzales
 