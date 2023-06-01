Todd Maisch dies at 57: Illinois Chamber of Commerce leader and business ‘champion’

Todd Maisch, who as longtime head of the Illinois Chamber of Commerce advocated for the business community, has died. He was 57.

Mr. Maisch passed away Thursday morning, according to a spokesperson for the chamber. No cause of death was given. He had been on leave from the organization since last month.

“Todd was a beloved husband, father and leader in the Illinois business community. We are deeply saddened by his loss,” the chamber said in a statement. “Out of respect to Todd’s family, we will wait to issue more information at a later date.”

Mr. Maisch joined the chamber in 1994 and became its president and chief executive in 2014. As leader, he adopted a pro-business agenda, helping to bridge gaps between Republicans and Democrats in the state legislature on key issues.

“Todd was a fierce champion for the business community and an integral part of major policy wins for our economy, namely the Blue Collar Jobs Act and the historic Rebuild Illinois capital bill,” Illinois House Speaker Chris Welch said in a statement. “Though Todd and I often found ourselves at opposite ends of policy debates, I knew he was driven by an adoration for our state and a sincere commitment to doing what he believed was right.”

Mr. Maisch was a native of Peoria and earned an MBA from Illinois State University and a bachelor of science degree from the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign, according to his bio on the chamber’s website.

He served on the steering committee of the Illinois Business Immigration Coalition and was a member of the U.S. Chamber Committee of 100.

Mr. Maisch, a resident of Springfield, is survived by his wife and two children.

State leaders across party lines offered their condolences, remembering Mr. Maisch as someone who cared deeply about the state and was adept at finding common ground at the negotiating table.

“Throughout his career, he worked to advance proposals to grow the state’s business community, big and small,” Gov. J.B. Pritzker said in a statement. “He was passionate about making Illinois a better place to live, work and do business, and he leaves a storied legacy of service.”

Illinois Attorney General Kwame Raoul said that he had the opportunity to work with Mr. Maisch on various issues as a state legislator.

“We may not have always agreed on policy perspectives, but Todd was always a gentleman and maintained an appropriate tenor during often-tense negotiations,” Raoul said in a statement. “His legacy will be one of service to the state of Illinois, and he will be missed.”

Illinois Comptroller Susana Mendoza said she was “heartbroken” to hear of Mr. Maisch’s passing.

“He worked so hard to find bipartisan approaches to grow Illinois businesses. He understood we are all in this together,” Mendoza said. “I treasure the time I spent with him, listening to him, speaking to his board. Democrats and Republicans around the state should all take a moment to honor Todd Maisch today for his advocacy for Illinois businesses.”

Illinois Republican Party Chairman Don Tracy called Mr. Maisch a “champion for the business community who devoted his career to working to building up small businesses, enact sound policy that energized local economies and reduce the undue burdens that Illinois businesses and employers face.”

Senate President Don Harmon described Mr. Maisch as a “statehouse fixture” who was synonymous with the chamber.

“A fierce defender of and astute negotiator for the business community,” Harmon said. “Todd was also a genuinely likable person who could find the path forward among adversaries. He departs this world far too soon. My sympathies and thoughts go out to his family and friends.”

Illinois AFL-CIO President Tim Drea and Secretary-Treasurer Pat Devaney said in a statement that though they often sat across the table from Mr. Maisch on some issues, “we always worked to put our differences aside and find common ground to build a better Illinois for everyone.”

Funeral details were not immediately available.

