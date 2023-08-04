The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Friday, August 4, 2023
Obituaries Entertainment and Culture News

Mark Margolis, murderous drug kingpin on ‘Breaking Bad’ and ‘Better Call Saul,’ dies at 83

He was nominated for an Emmy for his portrayal of Hector Salamanca, the elderly don of his drug clan who was unable to speak or walk due to a stroke and communicated by ringing a bell attached to his wheelchair.

By  Associated Press
   
SHARE Mark Margolis, murderous drug kingpin on ‘Breaking Bad’ and ‘Better Call Saul,’ dies at 83
GettyImages_838678522.jpg

Actor Mark Margolis, best known for his roles in “Breaking Bad” and “Better Call Saul,” died Friday, Aug. 4, 2023, after a brief illness.

Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images

NEW YORK — Emmy-nominated actor Mark Margolis, who played murderous former drug kingpin Hector Salamanca in “Breaking Bad” and then in the prequel “Better Call Saul,” has died at age 83.

The actor died at Mount Sinai Hospital in New York City following a short illness, according to a statement from his son, Morgan Margolis.

Margolis was nominated for an Emmy in 2012 for “Breaking Bad,” for outstanding guest actor, as Salamanca, the elderly don of his drug clan who was unable to speak or walk due to a stroke and communicated by ringing a bell attached to his wheelchair. Much of his character’s backstory later played out on “Better Call Saul,” the prequel in which he guest-starred from 2016 to 2022.

Margolis also was known for many film roles, particularly in the films of Darren Aronofsky: “Noah,” “Black Swan,” “The Wrestler” and “Pi.” He also played Alberto “The Shadow” in “Scarface.” Other film roles included “The Thomas Crown Affair,” “Gone Baby Gone,” and “Stand Up Guys.”

Margolis was born in Philadelphia in 1939 and studied acting in New York City with noted teacher Stella Adler. Focusing on the stage in his early career, he appeared in dozens of shows off-Broadway, including at the Public Theater in New York, and on Broadway in “Infidel Caesar,” based on Shakespeare’s “Julius Caesar.” He founded Blue Dome, a touring theater troupe.

Margolis is survived by his wife of 61 years, Jacqueline Margolis, and his son Morgan, who is CEO of Knitting Factory Entertainment. The family plans to have a private memorial and funeral.

Next Up In Obituaries
Randy Garrett, who helped overturn wrongful convictions in Jeanine Nicarico’s killing, dead at 64
Victor Parra, longtime host of ‘Mambo Express’ radio show, shared passion for Afro-Cuban jazz with thousands
Angus Cloud, Fezco on ‘Euphoria,’ dies at 25
Jack Reed, detective in Dianne Masters case who uncovered corruption in Cook County sheriff’s office, dies at 82
Paul Reubens, Pee-wee Herman actor, dies at 70
Randy Meisner, Eagles co-founder and ‘Take It to the Limit’ singer, dies at 77
The Latest
Bears_Camp_Football__1_.jpg
Bears
Eddie Jackson on Aaron Rodgers: ‘I really do wish he was back on the Packers’
Jackson has long wanted the Packers’ quarterback to remain in Green Bay.
By Patrick Finley
 
A person was fatally shot May 19, 2022, in West Pullman.
News
Man fatally shot in West Garfield Park
The 50-year-old man suffered multiple gunshot wounds to the body and was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
Oregon and Washington apparently have moved closer to joining the Big Ten.
College Sports
Big Ten moves closer to adding Oregon and Washington, putting Pac-12’s future in doubt
The Ducks and Huskies still must officially apply for membership and the Big Ten presidents, who met Friday morning to discuss expansion, need to officially approve.
By Ralph D. Russo | Associated Press
 
Carly Rae Jepsen performs on the Bud Light stage on day one of Lollapalooza.
Lollapalooza
Lollapalooza Day 1: Billie Eilish delivers song marathon, Carly Rae Jepsen proves to be ethereal, Portugal. The Man performs psych-fueled set
Lollapalooza kicked off Thursday with performances from Carola, NewJeans, Portugal. The Man, Joy Oladokun, Lainey Wilson and more.
By Sun-Times staff
 
Karol G performs on the Bud Light stage on day one of Lollapalooza, Thursday, Aug. 3, 2023.
Lollapalooza
Karol G, first Latina to headline Lollapalooza, brings fans to tears with her performance
She’s one of the hottest acts in the world as Latin music continues its global takeover.
By Ambar Colón
 