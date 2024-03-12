Thomas ‘TNT’ Todd, trailblazing attorney, civil rights activist and co-founder of Operation PUSH, dies at 85

Attorney Thomas Nathaniel Todd was a force.

He co-founded Operation PUSH in 1971. He was one of the city's first Black federal prosecutors. And he was the first full-time Black professor hired at Northwestern University’s law school.

Mr. Todd, known as "Tom," came up with the name PUSH — People United to Serve Humanity — and served as its first vice president under the Rev. Jesse Jackson and as acting president from 1983-1984 when Jackson ran for president.

His nickname — "TNT" — stemmed from his initials and his knack for booming oration, which he used to rail against racial injustice on PUSH’s Saturday radio show.

"He was a friend and unbelievably smart," said Jackson, who founded Operation PUSH, which later became the Rainbow/PUSH Coalition. "He was larger than life. A man with integrity. A very righteous man. His legacy is a great one."

Mr. Todd died Feb. 3 from a long-term illness. He was 85.

As one of the first Black assistant U.S. attorneys hired in Chicago in 1967, Mr. Todd established the nation’s first Office of Civil Rights within the U.S. attorney’s office in 1969.

Thomas Todd (left) executive vice president of PUSH, welcomes Democratic presidential candidate Sen. George McGovern (D-SD) to a fundraising dinner at McCormick Place in 1972. Sun-Times file

Mr. Todd made history in 1968 by filing the first criminal case against a Chicago police officer for deprivation of an individual’s civil rights, and that same year, he helped establish the Afro-American Patrolman’s League. The historic 1968 case, United States v. Gorman, ended in a hung jury in 1971.

Mr. Todd was the first full-time Black professor hired at Northwestern University’s School of Law, where he taught from 1970 to 1974. He also served as president of the Chicago chapter of the Southern Christian Leadership Conference in 1971.

In 1972, when he was national vice president at PUSH, Mr. Todd met with Chicago Mayor Richard J. Daley at his office to demand the ouster of the Chicago Public Schools superintendent, who Todd said was doing a poor job of educating Black students

He was the legal adviser behind the historic campaigns of key Black Chicago politicians, including U.S. Rep. Ralph Metcalfe and Mayor Harold Washington.

One of his civil rights speeches was sampled in the Public Enemy song “Fight the Power.” It was done without permission but became a point of pride for Mr. Todd, according to his daughter, Traci Todd.

In 2014, Mr. Todd donated his extensive collection of documents and memorabilia that span more than 50 years as a civil rights trailblazer to Chicago State University and spoke at school.

During a ceremony at the South Side school that was covered by the Chicago Sun-Times, Mr. Todd, his voice rising and falling like a preacher’s, told students: “I don’t care what technology you use, what app you have. You still can’t download freedom."

Mr. Todd was born in Sept, 24, 1938, in Demopolis, Alabama.

His mother, Alberta, was a domestic worker. His father, Thomas Fuller, died when Mr. Todd was an infant. He later took the last name of his stepfather, Cleveland Todd, who worked as a longshoreman.

Mr. Todd graduated from high school at age 15. He obtained his bachelor’s degree in political science from Southern University in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, in 1959, graduated magna cum laude from its law school in 1963, and entered the U.S. Army to serve as a Judge Advocate General Corp officer from 1964 to 1967.

As a law student, he was asked by other students to participate in civil rights demonstrations in Baton Rouge during the time of the freedom rides, when interracial activists rode buses through the segregated South, but he turned down the offer.

“I had to tell them, ‘No. You have enough Black people to demonstrate, but you don’t have enough Black lawyers,’” he told the Sun-Times in 2014. “As a result, I made an agreement with myself that part of my life, for the rest of my life, would be spent giving back to the civil rights movement.”

He boiled down his philosophy in life to this: “I believe that you should live your life with nouns — courage, commitment, compassion and conviction — but let your living be defined by verbs — give, serve and help."

Mr. Todd was 6 feet 5, hated snakes and read five newspapers every day at his home on the Near North Side and his office in the Loop.

He grew up playing the trombone, which earned him a college scholarship, and he passed his love for music to his daughters.

"He always used to say how he was humbled by the sight of mountains. I think he had a real sense of his place in the world," said Traci Todd, an author who lives in New York.

He met his wife, Janis Todd, an educator and former principal of Lincoln Park High School, at a party

Bishop Tavis Grant, a former leader with Rainbow PUSH, said Mr. Todd was a giant.

"He was an amazing figure in the African American community and the community at large in Chicago and, probably, by most estimates, would be a Johnnie Cochran of sorts in terms of his presence and his whole premise behind being involved in law and civil rights," Grant said, referring to the Los Angeles criminal defense lawyer who represented O.J. Simpson in his murder trial.

"What drew so many of us young activists to him was his fearlessness, his confidence, his tenacious commitment. He was graceful, but for what he believed he was unapologetic in his pursuits," Grant said.

In addition to his wife and daughter Mr. Todd is survived by daughter Tamara Todd Howard and a grandchild.

Services are being planned.

