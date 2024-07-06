The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Judy Belushi-Pisano, widow of John Belushi, dies at 73

Born Judy Jacklin on Jan. 7, 1951, she met John Belushi at Wheaton High School, where they began dating. They married in 1976. He went on to star on TV’s “Saturday Night Live” and the films “Animal House” and “The Blues Brothers.” John Belushi died in 1982.

By  Violet Miller
   
Judy Belushi Pisano

Judy Belushi-Pisano — actress, producer and widow of John Belushi — died Friday.

Sun-Times file photo

Judy Belushi-Pisano — actress, producer and wife of “Animal House” and “Saturday Night Live” star John Belushi — died Friday. She was 73.

Her death was confirmed on the official John Belushi Facebook page. The Martha’s Vineyard Times reported she had been battling cancer.

“Her unwavering dedication and creative genius alongside Dan Aykroyd and John Belushi gave birth to The Blues Brothers, a timeless testament to the power of music and laughter,” read the post. “As we bid farewell, we pledge to continue her work, ensuring that John’s legacy, and the Blues Brothers will never fade.”

Singer Stephen Bishop also shared his condolences on social media, saying she will be “greatly missed.”

“Her love for her husband John Belushi, his career, and his legacy was unmatched,” Bishop wrote in the post. “She was always kind to me and stayed in touch through the years. I so enjoyed seeing her at Animal House reunions. My memories of her are filled with warmth and affection. I’ll always cherish them.”

Born Judy Jacklin on Jan. 7, 1951, she met Belushi at Wheaton High School, where they began dating. She eventually attended the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign, though she didn’t graduate, instead moving to an Old Town apartment with Belushi while he honed his comic craft at Second City. They married in 1976.

Belushi-Pisano also appeared in “The Blues Brothers,” “Animal House,” “Nothing Lasts Forever” and “All Downhill From Here.”

She served as a producer on “The Best of John Belushi” and “John Belushi: Dancing on the Edge,” and had been slated to serve as an executive producer on an animated “Blues Brothers” show.

After John Belushi’s death in 1982, she turned to preserving his legacy, authoring a biography titled “Belushi” and organizing Joliet’s 2021 Blues Brothers Con, among other things. Last year’s rendition of the convention was postponed in solidarity with the actor’s strike.

In 1990, she married producer and director Victor Pisano, though they divorced in 2010.

Belushi-Pisano is survived by her children and grandchildren.

