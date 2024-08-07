The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Wednesday, August 7, 2024
MLB Sports LGBTQ+

Billy Bean, second openly gay ex-MLB player, dies at 60

Bean died at home on Tuesday after a yearlong fight with acute myeloid leukemia.

By  AP
   
Billy Bean

Billy Bean, who became the second former Major League Baseball player to come out as gay in 1999 before becoming the sport’s senior vice president for diversity, equity and inclusion, has died. He was 60.

Chris O’Meara/AP

Share

NEW YORK — Billy Bean, who became the second former Major League Baseball player to come out as gay in 1999 before becoming the sport’s senior vice president for diversity, equity and inclusion, has died. He was 60.

MLB released a statement confirming his death. Bean died at home on Tuesday after a yearlong fight with acute myeloid leukemia.

The California native played in six big league seasons from 1987 to 1995, making his debut with the Detroit Tigers in a four-hit performance that tied a record for a player in his first game. He also played for the Los Angeles Dodgers and San Diego Padres. He was a two-time All-American outfielder at Loyola Marymount, leading the team to the NCAA Men’s College World Series in 1986.

Bean wrote a book titled “Going the Other Way” and was also a keynote speaker at many events. He publicly came out as gay in 1999, the second former major leaguer to do so after Glenn Burke.

Bean joined the commissioner’s office in 2014, when he was hired by former Commissioner Bud Selig to be MLB’s first Ambassador for Inclusion. He spent more than 10 years working for MLB, eventually being promoted to senior vice president.

Bean worked with MLB clubs to “advance equality for all players, coaches, managers, umpires, employees, and stakeholders throughout baseball to ensure an equitable, inclusive, and supportive workplace for everyone.”

“Our hearts are broken today as we mourn our dear friend and colleague, Billy Bean, one of the kindest and most respected individuals I have ever known,” MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred said in a statement. “Billy was a friend to countless people across our game, and he made a difference through his constant dedication to others.”

Share
Next Up In MLB
'It's a relief': At long last, White Sox enjoy a victory
White Sox defeat A's, halt AL-record losing streak at 21
Shota Imanaga's evolution in rookie season bodes well for Cubs career
White Sox' Gavin Sheets and his dad, ex-Oriole Larry Sheets, share AL-record 21-game losing streak
Are the White Sox the worst team ever? Just kidding, of course they are
Bad White Sox search for badly needed 'relief' from record losing streak
The Latest
This aerial view shows the United Center and the skyline in Chicago, Illinois, on August 1, 2024. Chicago will host the 2024 Democratic National Convention at the nearby United Center from August 19 through August 22. (Photo by TANNEN MAURY / AFP) (Photo by TANNEN MAURY/AFP via Getty Images)
DNC 2024
Giant Chicago Democratic convention welcome and volunteer parties at Navy Pier, Wrigley Field
The Democratic presidential convention runs Aug. 19-22, with thousands of delegates and journalists starting to arrive the weekend before.
By Lynn Sweet
 
Cauliflower Couscous Salad
Recipes
Cauliflower 'couscous' salad — a grainy side dish without the grains
When finely chopped, cauliflower is a great replacement for grains and pasta, with the bonus of adding refreshing sweet and nutty flavor and a host of nutrients.
By Lynda Balslev | Taste Food
 
dear-abby-12880069-e1420416724734-650.jpg
Dear Abby
Dear Abby: My boyfriend has to go, but his departure will devastate my child
While his presence has helped the girl blossom, he can’t let go of his habit of sharing explicit pictures with women on dating and hook-up sites.
By Abigail Van Buren
 
Election 2024 Misinformation X
Editorials
Elon Musk, X and AI: Another reason to fight back against election misinformation
Good for those five secretaries of state who sent Musk a letter asking him to fix his AI model that produced wrong information about state ballot deadlines. In an high-interest election season, social media platforms must protect against misinformation.
By CST Editorial Board
 
White Sox Athletics Baseball
White Sox
'It's a relief': At long last, White Sox enjoy a victory
The White Sox halted their losing streak at 21.
By Daryl Van Schouwen
 