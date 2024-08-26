Why does a nonprofit newsroom matter to you and Chicago?
The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Monday, August 26, 2024
Obituaries News Chicago

Joe 'The Builder' Andriacchi, reputed Chicago mob leader, dies at 91

Mr. Andriacchi was known as ‘the builder’ for his ties to the construction industry. How high he had risen in the Chicago Outfit was the subject of speculation for decades among mob watchers and law enforcement.

By  Mitch Dudek and Robert Herguth
   
Joe Andriacchi

Joe Andriacchi

ABC7 Chicago I-Team

Share

Joe Andriacchi, who for decades was a reputed high-ranking Chicago mobster, has died. He was 91.

He was known as “The Builder” because of his ties to the construction industry, and, earlier in his career, as “The Sledgehammer” because of his skills as a safecracker.

Mr. Andriacchi died earlier this month, according to sources and published accounts.

Speculation that Mr. Andriacchi had risen to the top ranks of the secretive organization emerged in the 1980s and continued for decades as other mob figures around him died or went to prison.

Mr. Andriacchi was not charged in the bombshell federal Family Secrets case, which sent several Outfit leaders to prison in 2017 and landed a major blow to the Chicago mob.

A Sun-Times story after the trial stated: “Does Monday’s conviction of four top mobsters mean the end of the Chicago Outfit? Hardly. Who runs the Chicago mob isn’t clear. Reputed mobsters not charged in the Family Secrets case who are still powerful in the Outfit included Joe “The Builder” Andriacchi.”

The FBI placed Mr. Andriacchi on a list of 16 people who were top threats to the life of Nick Calabrese. Calabrese, who himself admitted to killing 14 people, had a target on his back after he became a government informant and testified against the mob at the Family Secrets trial. The list was part of a government application for Calabrese to be allowed into the federal witness protection program.

Joe Andriacchi

Joe Andriacchi

Sun-Times archives

Mr. Andriacchi was a longtime resident of west suburban River Forest and had also lived in Elmwood Park.

A 1989 Sun-Times story described him as being “not only a muscleman but smart as well, at least by gangland standards.”

Mr. Andriacchi served three years behind bars for burglary from 1968 to 1971.

In 1958, when Mr. Andriacchi was 25, he and a friend were accused of beating a Chicago police officer who was trying to take Mr. Andiacchi’s friend in for questioning about several burglaries.

Related

The beating left the officer with a concussion, a cut left ear and a tooth-punctured tongue.

Mr. Andriacchi’s nephew, Donald Andrich, owned a trucking firm that was booted from the city’s no-bid Hired Truck program after a 2004 Sun-Times investigation revealed the program was riddled with mob connections.

Mr. Andriacchi was born Oct. 20, 1932, and grew up in a large family. His parents, Bruno and Angelina Andriacchi, according to U.S. census data, came to the United States from Italy.

Bruno listed his job as a construction laborer and a street cleaner for the city’s sanitation department.

Mr. Andriacchi attended Wells High School on the North Side.

“He grows up in the Grand Avenue area, starts out as burglar/thief, with some specialty in opening safes, and from there he ends up becoming an Outfit guy,” said Chicago author and organized crime expert John Binder. “It’s pretty clear he served as an underboss at least twice .... and underboss is the guy who ran things on a day-to-day basis, the top guy’s right-hand guy.”

Binder noted that Mr. Andriacchi was a cousin of Joey “The Clown” Lombardo, who was convicted in the Family Secrets trial and died in prison.

Reputed gangster Joseph “Joey The Clown” Lombardo uses the paper to hide his face as he leaves court on March 11, 1981.

Reputed gangster Joseph “Joey The Clown” Lombardo uses the paper to hide his face as he leaves court on March 11, 1981.

Sun-Times archives

“All these guys since the ’50s have had some sort of front job for tax purposes, some occupation they claim their income is from that’s a sham. But Andriacchi actually had a real occupation, it wasn’t just a sham. He owned a construction company, and he apparently was pretty good at that. It was a successful construction firm,” Binder said, noting that Mr. Andriacchi was rumored to have been a silent partner in several major restaurants in Chicago.

“Andriacchi had a long run in the Outfit at or near the top, and with his death, you’ve sort of got a passing from one generation to the next because now they’re all gone,” Binder said.

Share
Next Up In Obituaries
CTA L mapmaker Dennis McClendon, who found a calling in cartography, dead at 67
Warriors Hall of Famer Al Attles has died at 87
Phil Donahue, pioneering daytime talk show legend, dies at 88
Alain Delon, heartthrob French actor, dies at 88
Jack Russell, lead singer of the band Great White, dies at 63
Peter Marshall, longtime 'Hollywood Squares' host, dies at 98
The Latest
Boston Red Sox catcher Danny Jansen, right, gets a pat on the back from Toronto Blue Jays Daulton Varsho, who pinch-hit for Jansen, during the resumption of the second inning of a baseball game which was delayed due to rain in June, against the Toronto Blue Jays at Fenway Park, Monday, Aug. 26, 2024, in Boston.
MLB
Catcher Danny Jansen plays for both teams in same MLB game
Jansen became the first player in major league history to appear in the same game for both teams when he took the field for Boston on Monday in the resumption of a rain-delayed game he started for Toronto in June.
By AP
 
DNCUNCOMMITTED-082324_63.jpg
Letters to the Editor
Democrats' refusal to give Palestinian Americans a voice at convention was a glaring omission
Representation of Palestinians was the only thing missing for a Park Forest reader. Another reader says more conservatives should have joined Adam Kinzinger at the DNC to warn people about Trump.
By Letters to the Editor
 
Bears GM Ryan Poles.
Bears
Bears transaction tracker: Who makes the team?
We’re monitoring the Bears’ moves before roster cuts are due at 3 p.m. Tuesday.
By Patrick Finley  and Jason Lieser
 
IMG_3651.jpg
Crime
Pastor Corey Brooks' godson killed in Chicago Lawn shooting — 'It's hard to even talk about '
Christion Tucker, 21, was found about 7:15 p.m. Saturday in the 7200 block of South Washtenaw Avenue, Chicago police said. He was dead at the scene.
By Mohammad Samra
 
Chicago Bears v Los Angeles Chargers
Bears
Relatively minor decisions await Bears going into Tuesday deadline to cut roster to 53 players
The team got down to 78 on Monday by waiving eight players, including 2022 seventh-round pick Ja’Tyre Carter.
By Jason Lieser
 