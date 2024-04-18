The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Thursday, April 18, 2024
Olympic Sports Sports

Simone Biles thought 'world is going to hate me' after she left team final at Tokyo Games

The four-time Olympic gold medalist revealed what was going through her mind in the 2020 Summer Olympics on an episode of the “Call Her Daddy” podcast posted on Wednesday.

By  USA TODAY
   
SHARE Simone Biles thought 'world is going to hate me' after she left team final at Tokyo Games
Simone Biles reacts after competing on the balance beam at the Tokyo Olympics.

Simone Biles reacts after competing on the balance beam at the Tokyo Olympics.

Ashley Landis/AP

Decorated gymnast Simone Biles thought “the world is going to hate me” when she withdrew from the team final at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics after experiencing the “twisties.”

The four-time Olympic gold medalist revealed what was going through her mind in the 2020 Summer Olympics on an episode of the “Call Her Daddy” podcast posted on Wednesday. When she realized she had the “twisties,” best described as when a gymnast can’t comprehend what their body is trying to do and is unable to execute moves, Biles thought she would be heavily criticized by her home country.

“If I could have got on a plane and flown home, I would have done it,” Biles said. “As soon as I landed (the vault), I was like, ‘Oh, America hates me.’ The world is going to hate me. And I can only see what they’re saying on Twitter right now. That was my first thought.

“I thought I was gonna be banned from America. Because that’s what they tell you; don’t come back. If it’s not gold, gold or bust, don’t come back.”

Biles was replaced by Jordan Chiles in the team event, where the U.S. won silver. Biles won the bronze medal in the balance beam before stepping away from gymnastics for a time. She also detailed what it’s like to experience the “twisties,” comparing them to the “yips” in baseball or suddenly forgetting how to drive a car.

Related

“It’s basically like your mind and your body is at a disconnect. Your body is going to try to do something and your mind is going to be like, ‘No, you’re not doing this,’ ” Biles said. “You’ve been doing something for so long, and you now no longer have control.

“I go to tell my coach, and I said ‘I’m done. I’m not doing any more.’ Because if I survive that, I don’t know how much else I can survive.”

Biles has returned to excellence in gymnastics. In October, Biles won her 33rd medal at the world championships and Olympics, tying Vitaly Scherbo for most by any gymnast, and she will be going for more at the 2024 Paris Olympics.

Read more at usatoday.com

Next Up In Sports
Simone Biles: 'Nothing foul' about comments made by her husband, new Bear Jonathan Owens
Sky release new Rebel edition uniform
Go & Show: Decoys and sporting collectibles show and a film festival are things to see
Bulls dominate Hawks to advance in play-in tournament
Jerry Reinsdorf’s timing for new RSN isn’t great, but it shouldn’t stop him: expert
Blackhawks' Joey Anderson quietly enjoyed career breakthrough by not obsessing about it
The Latest
Diamond DeShields models the Chicago Sky's rebel jersey.
Chicago Sky and WNBA
Sky release new Rebel edition uniform
The new uniform features light blue coloring, silver piping and a white gradient throughout that it meant to exemplify “infinite possibilities.”
By Annie Costabile
 
Citibank’s South Michigan Avenue branch in downtown Chicago, where former Citi wealth adviser Helen Grace Caldwell worked.
The Watchdogs
Ex-Citi VP in Chicago ripped by judge for bilking elderly clients of $1.5 million, gets 30 months in prison
Before sentencing Helen G. Caldwell, U.S. District Judge Matthew Kennelly said: “The only difference between Ms. Caldwell and a bank robber is that she didn’t have a mask and a gun. And actually, in some ways, it was worse because they trusted her — and she knew they trusted her.”
By Eva Putnam | Injustice Watch
 
One person was hurt in a shooting August 18, 2021, on the Dan Ryan Expressway.
Suburban Chicago
1 dead in fiery I-90 crash when car plows into toll booth near Hoffman Estates
The vehicle crashed into the toll booth near Barrington Road and burst into flames, according to police.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
decoyshow04-26-23room.jpg
Outdoors
Go & Show: Decoys and sporting collectibles show and a film festival are things to see
The North American Decoys & Sporting Collectibles Show opens Tuesday and runs through April 27 while the One Earth Film Festival is going at varied sites through Tuesday, April 23.
By Dale Bowman
 
dear-abby-12880069-e1420416724734-530.jpg
Dear Abby
Dear Abby: Mom helps with our kids but favors sister’s over mine
Parent feels her son is neglected by his grandma because she looks after his cousins more often and spends more money on them.
By Abigail Van Buren
 