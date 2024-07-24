The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Wednesday, July 24, 2024
Olympic Sports Sports

IOC awards 2034 Winter Olympics to Salt Lake City

Utah’s capital city was the only candidate for 2034 after the Olympic committee gave Salt Lake City exclusive negotiating rights last year.

By  AP
   
SHARE IOC awards 2034 Winter Olympics to Salt Lake City
People celebrate while watching a live feed from Paris at the moment the International Olympic Committee awarded Salt Lake City the 2034 Winter Olympics, Wednesday, July 24, 2024, in Salt Lake City.

People celebrate while watching a live feed from Paris at the moment the International Olympic Committee awarded Salt Lake City the 2034 Winter Olympics.

Spenser Heaps/AP

SALT LAKE CITY — Salt Lake City was formally awarded the 2034 Winter Olympics following a Wednesday vote by the International Olympic Committee in Paris, giving Utah its second Games after hosting in 2002.

About a thousand sports fans gathered downtown at 3 a.m. local time — 11 a.m. in Paris — to watch the long-anticipated announcement live. Some dressed in ski gear in the summer heat, while others donned Team USA merchandise and waved flags with the Olympic rings. The crowd erupted in cheers as Olympic officials made their final decision to return to a city where they said the local enthusiasm was palpable even two decades after it first hosted.

Utah’s capital city was the only candidate for 2034 after the Olympic committee gave Salt Lake City exclusive negotiating rights last year. Climate change and high operational costs have reduced the number of cities willing and able to welcome the Winter Games. Utah has capitalized on low interest elsewhere, pitching itself to Olympic officials as an eager repeat host if the committee eventually adopts a permanent rotation of Winter Olympic cities. Olympic Games Executive Director Christophe Dubi said Salt Lake City would be a prime candidate for such a plan.

Local leaders had their sights set on hosting multiple times even before Salt Lake City welcomed its first Games, bid team spokesperson Tom Kelly said. Remnants of the 2002 Games are nestled throughout the city and have kept the Olympic fever alive. Organizers of the 2034 Games touted that enduring enthusiasm throughout the selection process and showed visiting Olympic officials how they have preserved nearly all the venues used in 2002.

“Enthusiasm for the Games was always our feeling, on the first minute to the last minute, in every interaction we had, both at the venues and in our meetings with athletes, sports leaders, politicians and the private sector,” Karl Stoss, chairman of the International Olympic Committee’s Future Host Commission, told the full committee Wednesday morning in Paris.

Darrell Robinson of Herriman, Utah, celebrated with his family in the early hours Wednesday after his daughter, who was too young to remember Utah’s first Olympics, begged him to join her at the Salt Lake watch party. Robinson also was present when it was announced that the city would host the 2002 Games, and he said it was amazing to relive that moment.

The 2002 Games closely followed the September 11, 2001, terrorist attacks and provided a unifying atmosphere Robinson said was needed at the time.

“Everyone was really united and we were able to invite all these countries and just heal as a global community,” he said. “That’s something we need again.”

Wednesday’s local party coincided with a state holiday marking the date Mormon pioneers discovered the Salt Lake Valley in northern Utah. A drone show lit up the sky over City Hall and parade floats lined the streets, merging the two celebrations into one.

In their final presentation to Olympic officials, the Utah bid team outlined its plan for one of the most compact layouts in Olympic history, with all venues within a one-hour drive of the athletes village on the University of Utah campus. The plan requires no new permanent construction, with all 13 venues already in place and each having played a role when the city first hosted.

Before the vote, Olympic officials inserted into Salt Lake City’s host contract a clause that said local officials must work with current and future U.S. presidents and members of Congress to alleviate concerns about a U.S. federal investigation of suspected doping by Chinese swimmers. The committee’s unprecedented strong-arm tactics seemed to send a message that the FBI should back away from the case.

Utah Gov. Spencer Cox agreed to the committee’s demands but told reporters after the vote that the shakeup nearly delayed the bid agreement.

For Cox, securing the bid was central to his goal of cementing the state as North America’s winter sports capital. He and other local leaders were in Paris for the presentation, while many winter Olympians stayed in town to train and join in the festivities.

American freestyle skier Christopher Lillis, a gold medalist at the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing, said the 2034 Games will be a dream come true for young people with Olympic aspirations. He has been training at nearby Utah Olympic Park and said the sports facilities in the area are “top notch.”

Kate Cross, the mother of a young girl who described herself as a “future gold medalist skier,” said the Olympics are the ultimate source of inspiration. Cross moved to Utah a few years after the 2002 Games and is excited to attend Olympic events in person for the first time — possibly as the parent of an athlete.

“We’re out here in the middle of the night because she’s too excited to sleep,” Cross said. “It’s given her something to strive for, a 10-year plan. As a parent, it’s amazing to see your kid that motivated.”

Next Up In Sports
The layers of wading into an urban waterway for the first time
Oilers hire embattled ex-Blackhawks general manager Stan Bowman as new GM
Cubs lose 1-0 to Brewers in pitchers' duel, even series at Wrigley Field
Cubs players react to Jed Hoyer's trade deadline plan: 'We’re starting to show our capabilities'
Cubs' bullpen drawing attention for improvement, trade-deadline implications
Garrett Crochet goes four innings in White Sox' ninth straight loss
The Latest
ISP-022824-04A.JPG
News
Lanes reopen after semi hauling 27,000 lbs of canned goods crashes on Eisenhower near Elmhurst
Around 5:20 a.m., state troopers responded to a rollover crash in the eastbound lanes of the Eisenhower just east of the Tri-State Tollway, Illinois State police said.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
Grilled Top Sirloin Skewers, Picanha-style
Recipes
Top sirloin cap is a cut of meat that's flavorful, especially when grilled
The large fat cap is essential to its flavor.
By Lynda Balslev | Taste Food
 
CFD-01.JPG
Crime
Woman dies after Riverwalk water rescue
The woman ‘lowered’ herself into the river Tuesday afternoon near Dearborn Street and Wacker Drive, police said.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
CPD (1).JPG
Crime
Man killed, another wounded in Englewood shooting
About 1:05 a.m., the two men, 22 and 21, were standing on the street in the 6300 block of South Carpenter Street when gunmen started firing from the alley, Chicago police said.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
dear-abby-12880069-e1420416724734-524.jpg
Dear Abby
Dear Abby: I don’t want visiting son to share a room with his 2 girlfriends
In their home the threesome sleeps in one room, but the man’s dad isn’t comfortable with that arrangement.
By Abigail Van Buren
 