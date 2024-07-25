The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Thursday, July 25, 2024
How to watch the 2024 Olympics opening ceremony

The ceremony starts at 12:30 p.m. Chicago time and is expected to last more than three hours. It will air on NBC-5 and stream on Peacock.

By  AP
   
A bomb squad boat navigates the Seine River as officials prepare for Friday's opening ceremony, ahead of the 2024 Summer Olympics, Monday, July 22, 2024, in Paris, France.

A bomb squad boat navigates the Seine River in Paris as officials prepare for Friday’s 2024 Summer Olympics opening ceremony.

Rebecca Blackwell/AP

The opening ceremony for the Paris Olympics is set for Friday.

Instead of a traditional march into a stadium, about 10,500 athletes will parade on more than 90 boats on the Seine River for 3.7 miles. This will start the ceremony, not mark the end of it, another break from tradition.

What time does the opening ceremony start?

The ceremony starts at 12:30 p.m. Chicago time and is expected to last more than three hours.

Where is the opening ceremony being held?

The parade starts at the Austerlitz Bridge beside the Jardin des Plantes and follows the course of the Seine from east to west. It makes its way around two islands in the center of the city before passing under several bridges and gateways. Athletes aboard the boats will get glimpses of several Olympic venues including La Concorde Urban Park (3X3 basketball, breaking, BMX freestyle cycling, skateboarding), Invalides (archery, athletics — marathon finish, road cycling — time trial start) and the Grand Palais (fencing, taekwondo). The parade ends at the Iena Bridge, which links the Eiffel Tower on the left bank of the Seine to the Trocadéro district on the right bank. The ceremony’s finale is at the Trocadéro. There, among other ceremonial procedures, French President Emmanuel Macron will deliver opening remarks.

How can I watch the opening ceremony?

The ceremony will air on NBC-5 and stream on Peacock and NBC Olympic platforms — NBCOlympics.com, NBC.com, NBC app, NBC Olympics app.

A preview will air on NBC at 11 a.m., with live coverage beginning at 12:30 p.m. and an enhanced prime-time encore at 6:30 p.m.

About 220,000 invited and security-screened spectators are expected to fill the upper tiers of the Seine’s banks, and an additional 104,000 paying spectators will watch from the lower riverside and around the Trocadéro plaza.

Those in Paris who could not get tickets will be able to watch the ceremony on 80 giant screens set up throughout the city.

Who is performing at the opening ceremony?

In addition to the athletes who will participate in the parade, 3,000 dancers, artists and other athletes will be featured in the opening and closing ceremonies. Most of the entertainment acts remain under wraps. NBC News reported that Celine Dion and Lady Gaga have arrived in Paris amid speculation that one or both of the singers will perform.

What happens if it rains?

Well, onlookers and athletes will get wet since there is no roof over the Seine.

According to the latest weather forecast, there is a small chance of rain. Meteo-France, the French weather service, is predicting overcast skies from midday onward, with light rain expected in the morning. The weather should improve in the afternoon, but the weather service warned Thursday that showers could hit the Paris region in the evening.

If it rains, the ceremony is expected to go on as planned.

