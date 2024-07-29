U.S. women's basketball team opens Olympics with 102-76 win over Japan

VILLENEUVE-D’ASCQ, France — A’ja Wilson scored 24 points and Breanna Stewart added 22 to help the U.S. beat Japan 102-76 on Monday night in the Olympic opener for both teams.
The Americans now have a 56-game Olympic winning streak that dates to the 1992 Barcelona Games.
The last of those victories before Monday also came against Japan when the two teams played for the gold medal in the Tokyo Games three years ago. The U.S. came away with a 90-75 win for its seventh straight gold medal.
Now Monday’s victory tipped off the run to keep that streak going.
Las Chicago Sky anuncian planes oficiales para una nueva instalación de entrenamiento en Bedford Park
The 21-year-old fifth-round draft pick knows he needs a lot of work after playing in just 18 games (with one start) in two college seasons. But he is more confident than ever. ‘I feel I can compete at this level. I’m at the same level as all the other guys or better.”
The station, at Lake Street and Damen Avenue, fills a 1½-mile gap between the Ashland and California stops. The Democratic National Convention opens at the United Center, less than a half-mile away.
White Sox receive outfielder Miguel Vargas, two infield prospects from Dodgers
La franquicia anunció que pondría la primera piedra —en colaboración con el suburbio de Bedford Park— de las instalaciones de 40,000 pies cuadrados este otoño.
Justo un año después de asistir por primera vez al megafestival, el cantautor mexicano-estadounidense de 20 años de Northlake cerrará el jueves el BMI Stage.