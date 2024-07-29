The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Monday, July 29, 2024
U.S. women's basketball team opens Olympics with 102-76 win over Japan

The Americans now have a 56-game Olympic winning streak that dates to the 1992 Barcelona Games.

By  Doug Feinberg | AP
   
A'ja Wilson, of the Unites States, celebrates after scoring against Japan in a women's basketball game at the 2024 Summer Olympics, Monday, July 29, 2024, in Villeneuve-d'Ascq, France.

A’ja Wilson, of the Unites States, celebrates after scoring against Japan.

Mark J. Terrill/AP

VILLENEUVE-D’ASCQ, France — A’ja Wilson scored 24 points and Breanna Stewart added 22 to help the U.S. beat Japan 102-76 on Monday night in the Olympic opener for both teams.

The Americans now have a 56-game Olympic winning streak that dates to the 1992 Barcelona Games.

The last of those victories before Monday also came against Japan when the two teams played for the gold medal in the Tokyo Games three years ago. The U.S. came away with a 90-75 win for its seventh straight gold medal.

Now Monday’s victory tipped off the run to keep that streak going.

