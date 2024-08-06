The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Tuesday, August 6, 2024
U.S. women's soccer team advances to Olympic gold-medal match

The Americans, undefeated in France under new coach Emma Hayes, will be vying for their fifth gold medal in their sixth appearance in the Olympic women’s soccer final.

By  AP
   
United States' Trinity Rodman jumps for the ball with Germany's Janina Minge during a women's semifinal soccer match between the United States and Germany at the 2024 Summer Olympics, Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2024, at Lyon Stadium in Decines, France.

United States’ Trinity Rodman jumps for the ball with Germany’s Janina Minge during a women’s Olympic semifinal soccer match on Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2024, at Lyon Stadium in Decines, France.

Silvia Izquierdo/AP

LYON, France — Sophia Smith scored in extra time and the United States earned a spot in the gold medal match at the Paris Olympics with a 1-0 victory over Germany on Tuesday.

The Americans, undefeated in France under new coach Emma Hayes, will be vying for their fifth gold medal in their sixth appearance in the Olympic women’s soccer final.

The United States will play the winner of Tuesday’s later game between Brazil and Spain on Saturday in Paris. Germany will play in the bronze medal match on Friday at Lyon.

Smith broke the scoreless stalemate five minutes into extra time, out maneuvering defender Felicitas Rauch and German goalkeeper Ann-Katrin Berger.

After netting her third goal of the tournament, Smith fell to the ground in celebration and joined in an embrace with teammate Mallory Swanson.

The United States had defeated Germany 4-1 in the group stage earlier in the tournament.

