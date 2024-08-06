U.S. women's soccer team advances to Olympic gold-medal match

LYON, France — Sophia Smith scored in extra time and the United States earned a spot in the gold medal match at the Paris Olympics with a 1-0 victory over Germany on Tuesday.

The Americans, undefeated in France under new coach Emma Hayes, will be vying for their fifth gold medal in their sixth appearance in the Olympic women’s soccer final.

The United States will play the winner of Tuesday’s later game between Brazil and Spain on Saturday in Paris. Germany will play in the bronze medal match on Friday at Lyon.

Smith broke the scoreless stalemate five minutes into extra time, out maneuvering defender Felicitas Rauch and German goalkeeper Ann-Katrin Berger.

After netting her third goal of the tournament, Smith fell to the ground in celebration and joined in an embrace with teammate Mallory Swanson.

The United States had defeated Germany 4-1 in the group stage earlier in the tournament.