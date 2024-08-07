The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Wednesday, August 7, 2024
U.S. women reach Olympic basketball semis after beating Nigeria 88-74

The Americans extended their record Olympic winning streak to 59 games.

By  AP
   
United States' Breanna Stewart (10) shoots over Pallas Kunayi Akpanah (3), of Nigeria, during a women's quarterfinal basketball game at the 2024 Summer Olympics, Wednesday, Aug. 7, 2024, in Paris, France.

The United States’ Breanna Stewart shoots over Pallas Kunayi Akpanah of Nigeria.

Mark J. Terrill/AP

PARIS — A’ja Wilson scored 20 points and Jackie Young added 15 points to help the U.S. beat Nigeria 88-74 on Wednesday night in the quarterfinals of the Paris Games, extending its record Olympic winning streak to 59 games.

Breanna Stewart also had 13 for the Americans, who haven’t lost since the 1992 Barcelona Games and are now two victories away from an unprecedented eighth consecutive gold medal. They will face a familiar foe in Australia in the semifinals on Friday night.

The Opals routed Serbia 85-67. The other medal round game will feature host France playing Belgium.

The loss ended a historic run by Nigeria, which became the first African country to qualify for the Olympic basketball quarterfinals.

After getting off to slow starts the last few games, the U.S. altered its starting lineup inserting Young for Diana Taurasi. It was the first time Taurasi didn’t start since her first Olympics in 2004.

The move worked as the Americans were up 26-17 after the first quarter — the first time they had a lead after one quarter since the opening win over Japan.

Young had five points early before tweaking her ankle when she landed on a Nigerian player’s foot while shooting a jumper. Taurasi subbed in and hit her first shot — a 3-pointer from the top of the key — that made it 24-12 late in the first.

Nigeria hung around and was only down 31-27 before Wilson, Young and Kelsey Plum took over. The Las Vegas Aces’ trio scored the first 15 points, including eight by Wilson, during a 21-6 run to close the half that gave the Americans a 52-33 halftime cushion.

The U.S. kept the spurt going in the third quarter, scoring the first 10 points to give the Nigerians no hopes of a comeback.

Promise Amukamara scored 19 to lead Nigeria. Amy Okonkwo added 17, and Ezinne Kalu 16.

With this being the U.S. team’s first game in Paris, the contest drew some fellow Olympians including men’s team players LeBron James, Bam Adebayo and Devin Booker as well as American swimming greats Michael Phelps and Katie Ledecky. Members of the U.S. rowing team were also in attendance.

The U.S. and Nigeria are no strangers.

They played each other in the Tokyo Olympics opener in 2021, when the Americans came away with a nine-point victory — one of only two games decided by single digits during their historic run. They also played in February at an Olympic qualifying tournament, where the U.S. won 100-46.

Wilson also had 11 rebounds. Brittney Griner added 11 points off the bench.

