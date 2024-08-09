The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Friday, August 9, 2024
U.S. women's basketball team beats Australia, advances to gold-medal game

The Americans, who extended their Olympic winning streak to 60 consecutive games, will face either France or Belgium on Sunday.

By  AP
   
Jewell Loyd #4 of Team United States drives past Ezi Magbegor #13 and Lauren Jackson #25 of Team Australia during a Women's semifinal match between Team United States and Team Australia on day fourteen of the Olympic Games Paris 2024 at Bercy Arena on August 09, 2024 in Paris, France.

American Jewell Loyd drives past Ezi Magbegor (left) and Lauren Jackson of Australia during a women’s Olympic basketball semifinal on Aug. 9, 2024, in Paris, France.

Sarah Stier/Getty Images

PARIS — Breanna Stewart scored 16 points and the U.S. women advanced to their eighth consecutive Olympic gold medal game with a 85-64 victory over Australia on Friday.

The Americans, who extended their Olympic winning streak to 60 consecutive games, will face either France or Belgium on Sunday. The U.S. are trying to become the first team to win eight consecutive gold medals, breaking the tie with the American men’s program that won seven in a row from 1936-68.

A win Sunday would give Diana Taurasi a record six gold medals. A game after not starting for the first time since the 2004 Olympics, the Americans’ most decorated Olympic basketball player didn’t enter the game until 2:08 remained in the third quarter with the U.S. up 63-40.

The U.S. jumped out to an early lead on Australia, but only led 20-16 after the first quarter. The Americans put the game away in the second quarter, starting the period with a 12-0 run. The U.S. led 45-27 at the half.

Things didn’t get any better for the Australians in the second half as they never challenged the Americans.

Jackie Young added 14 points, Kahleah Copper 11 and A’ja WIlson 10 for the Americans.

Isobel Borlase led Australia with 11, and Tess Madgen and Ezi Magbegor each had 10.

