Norwegian Olympic team sent 15,000 eggs because Google Translate error

Norwegian chefs were shocked when they received 15,000 eggs by error of translation. | Trønder-Avisa/Twitter

Norway’s Olympic Team chefs were compiling a grocery list for its Olympic athletes competing at the 2018 Winter Games in South Korea. Due to the language barrier, the chefs used Google Translate to help them order from a Korean grocery store.

But when truckloads full of eggs showed up at Norway’s camp shortly after the transaction, the chefs quickly realized there was an error in their translation through Google.

OL-leiren bestilte 1500 egg gjennom å oversette via Google Translate. Men det slo feil. 15.000 ble levert på døra. Vi ønsker lykke til og håper at de norske gullhåpene er glade – veldig glade – i egg: 😁 pic.twitter.com/qaWVpq1Xgy — Trønder-Avisa (@tronderavisa) February 3, 2018

Rather than ordering 1,500 eggs, the chefs ordered 15,000 — that’s equivalent to 1,250 cartons of 12.

“There was literally no end to the delivery. Absolutely unbelievable,” chef Ståle Johansen told Norway’s Aftenposten.

Fortunately, the chefs will be able to return the 13,500 eggs they received.