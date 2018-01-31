Olympics all business for Kendall Coyne

When Kendall Coyne made her first trip to the Winter Olympics in 2014, she wanted to take everything in that she possibly could. This time, she knows exactly what she needs to do and how to be at her best.



“Being the second time around, it feels more like a business trip,” Coyne told the Sun-Times.



Coyne, 25, is a forward for the U.S. women’s hockey team that will compete in the upcoming Games in Pyeongchang, South Korea. During the 2014 Olympic tournament in Sochi, the Palos Heights native had two goals and four assists but the United States was unable to win the title, falling 3-2 in overtime of a memorable but painful Gold Medal game to rival Canada.



In that game, the U.S held a 2-0 third-period lead but allowed two goals in the last 3:26 of regulation before Marie-Philip Poulin’s winner 8:10 into overtime. What happened four years ago, Coyne said, is one of the factors driving her.



“I remember the feeling I had afterwards and the amount of work that we put in day in, day out to come out on top,” Coyne said. “This is a business trip and you want to enjoy the Olympic Games and enjoy the experience, but at the end of the day we have a job to get done and that’s what we’re going there to do.”



This year, there’s only one acceptable result for Coyne and her teammates.



“A successful tournament will be a gold medal. The Blackhawks couldn’t have put it any clearer: there’s one goal,” Coyne said. “The last 19 years, 20 years it’s been since the U.S. has brought home a gold medal. It’s been a while. We obviously know that. That’s in the back of our minds. I think we all have a greater purpose of bringing home a gold medal than just the color of it.

“It can be an amazing moment and that’s what we’re striving for.”



As Coyne alluded to, the U.S. hasn’t won gold in women’s hockey since 1998 when it was first added to the Games. Coyne has dreamt about winning gold since seeing Cammi Granato’s medal from that year and still remembers the impact that moment has had on her life.



In South Korea, Coyne has the chance to do for others what Granato did for her.



“My entire life was defined from that one moment,” Coyne said. “I think that’s what’s my driving force is behind winning this gold medal, is knowing the impact it can have on others, and the impact it can have on our sport and the future generations of our sport as well.”



Follow me on Twitter @BrianSandalow