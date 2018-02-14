ENDORSEMENT: Nick Stella for Congress in 11th District Republican Primary

Nick Stella is an interventional cardiologist who, as he likes to say, wants to doctor Washington back to “full recovery.” His prescription is solidly mainstream conservative — repeal and replacement of the Affordable Care Act, repeal of the estate tax (which he calls the “death tax”) and an end to the national stalemate over immigration reform — with a heavy emphasis on border security.

Stella has no significant history of public service, but he’s got a gracious way about him — a nice bedside manner — and he’s clearly up on the issues. He ran for the same congressional seat in the 2016 Republican primary and lost in a close race. His opponent then was trounced by incumbent Rep. Bill Foster in the general election.

This time around, Stella’s Republican primary opponent is Constant G. “Connor” VlaKancic, founder and owner of an East European beverage and food import company. VlaKancic previous has run for office, to no avail, in Illinois and California. We endorse Stella, easily the preferred candidate in this race.

