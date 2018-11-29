A Chicago police officer is despised by her fellow cops for being honest

Chicago Police Officer Dora Fontaine has incurred the wrath of a small group of her peers for testifying under oath that the witness statement she gave to Det. David March after the shooting of Laquan McDonald did not reflect what March then wrote in his report. She testified Wednesday that she did not witness McDonald waving his knife in an aggressive manner at Officer Jason Van Dyke, but Detective March’s report said otherwise.

Fontaine is being called a snitch and traitor for trying to be an honest cop.

I have to wonder how many of these other officers would put their own careers on the line by falsifying reports to protect a fellow officer — an officer who has since been convicted of second-degree murder.

John Livaich, Oak Lawn Illinois

Get rich on your own dime, Sterling Bay

I am a homeowner who lives in Bucktown. In the 35 years that I have lived here, I’ve made improvements to my home without receiving tax incentives. I made the improvements on my own dime. That the latest real estate tax assessments on my property have increased by 33 percent is galling. Sterling Bay, the developers of the Lincoln Yards project that is receiving big tax subsidies, doesn’t need my support. Sterling Bay doesn’t need the city’s support. They can make their way on their own dime.

Robert Ricker, Bucktown

GM hurts only the workers

On Nov. 27, the Sun-Times reported that General Motors is laying off up to 14,000 workers. The Sun-Times article included two photos. The first showed a young woman crying because she might lose her job. The second was of General Motors CEO Mary Barra. Her expression is different. She looked like she was grinning, as well she might. General Motors’ stock is up 5 percent and the company is strong.

My question: “How about a little sympathy for people less fortunate than you?”

Peter O’Reilly, Lincoln Park