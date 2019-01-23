A government held hostage to one man’s ego

A placard calls for an end to the partial government shutdown during the Third Annual Women's March LA in downtown Los Angeles, California on January 19 (Photo by DAVID MCNEW/AFP/Getty Images

It’s beyond comprehension that our president has shutdown the government for a month now over a political disagreement. And now we see abhorrent behavior on both sides. This is embarrassing.

Whatever happened to meeting in the middle? One side could offer about $2.6 billion toward border security and we could move on. But, then, this isn’t really about border security for Donald Trump. It’s most likely about his needing the wall — it’s about ego.

John Parker, La Grange

How about Chicago gangs, Mr. President?

President Donald Trump’s speech to the nation earlier this month was the same old diatribe that helped propel him into office. He made the usual appeal to the fears of those who are concerned that their way of life is threatened, who fear the country is being over run by foreigners crossing our borders illegally.

He mentioned the stupid wall as though it would prevent people from finding a way to enter the country in search of a better life for themselves and their families. He mentioned drugs pouring across the border, but he said nothing about the huge appetite for drugs in this country.

He mentioned gangs coming across the border, but we have more to fear as a nation from home-grown murderers, rapists, drug dealers and street gangs. Trump should keep his promise to take care of the gang problem in Chicago. Or was this one of his empty promises?

The might and resources of the federal government are needed to not only eliminate MS-13 gangs, but to eliminate the street gangs of Chicago.

Ned L. McCray, Tinley Park