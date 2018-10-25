A nod to police consent decree’s emphasis on de-escalation and wellness of cops

The Council of Religious Leaders of Metropolitan Chicago, representing more than 30 religious communities in this region, endorses the consent decree regarding the Chicago Police Department.

We share the agreement’s goals to strengthen respect for the rights of the people of Chicago, to build trust between CPD officers and the communities they serve, and to promote both officer and community safety. We embrace the agreement’s dual commitment to the rights and needs of both the residents of all communities in Chicago and the officers sworn to serve and protect them.

In particular, we support the following parts of the agreement:

♦ We endorse the agreement’s commitment to community policing (Part II) and impartial policing (Part III). We further support the commitment to providing “police services to all members of the public without bias and will treat all persons with the courtesy and dignity which is inherently due every person as a human being without reference to stereotype based on race, color, ethnicity, religion, homeless status, national origin, immigration status, gender identity or expression, sexual orientation, socio-economic class, age, disability, incarceration status, or criminal history.”

♦ We endorse the agreement’s delineations regarding use of force (Part VI) and the renewed emphasis of CPD on de-escalation as a core principle. This commitment affirms that the rights and very lives of every Chicagoan matter and will be respected. We agree with the proposed guidelines for using force and for reporting the use of force by officers on duty.

♦ We also endorse the agreement’s commitment to officer wellness and support (Part IX). In an era when our city faces a renewed surge in gun violence, we have an obligation to support those in public service who suffer the moral, emotional, and physical challenges of upholding the law under demanding and frequently dangerous circumstances.

♦ Finally, we endorse the agreement’s many proposals for accountability and transparency (Part X). We believe that trust between the community and police is the foundation of effective policing. The agreement’s consistent emphasis on documentation, reporting, and analysis is a necessary step in service to more effective, more transparent, and more accountable policing.

The council supports this agreement as a necessary mechanism for advancing these goals. The rights of ordinary citizens, the needs of police officers, and the welfare of our communities cannot be a matter of simple bargaining. The agreement offers an essential catalyst for implementing these recommendations and a neutral standard for measuring their effectiveness.

Our council was founded more than 30 years ago to improve the quality of our collective spirit at a time of great polarization in this city. We believe that this agreement represents an opportunity to create the necessary trust, transparency, and accountability that are essential if we are to overcome such divisions in Chicago today. We pray that it inaugurates a time of change and hope for the benefit of us all.

Rev. Dr. B. Herbert Martin, Sr., President

Council of Religious Leaders of Metropolitan Chicago

Republican policies harm hard-working people

I remember when I was young and was sent off to Sunday school. As a young boy, I had other things on my mind besides learning the teachings of Jesus. However, two sayings were often repeated and stuck in my head: “Whatsoever you do to the least of my brothers, that you do unto me” and “Judge not, lest ye be judged.”

These sayings strike me as more loud and clear today than ever before. President Trump and other Republicans love to proclaim themselves to be Christians. But ‘Christian’ means follower of Christ. The Republican philosophy seems to be the polar opposite of the words of Christ.

It has been said many times and for many years that they want to privatize health care and cut back or eliminate social security. This would affect not only the ‘least of our brothers’ but also many hard working and struggling people. It would leave a lot of good American people to die when unable to pay for life-giving care and medicine. Wake up, people! This is unacceptable! We all get upset and will do anything to save the life of a cute animal. Could the day come when we won’t do as much for people?

Don’t be distracted by the latest info-news babble or news cycle events such as the Kavanaugh appointment. The Democrats may not be perfect, but at least they would preserve basic human and American rights.

The Republican philosophy seems to be that those who prosper and especially those who succeed wildly should be given everything, while those who struggle mightily in an increasingly complex and difficult world deserve to have every last shred of support and protection taken away from them. Indeed, taking away health care in effect would make Republicans the judge and jury of who will live and who will die since rich people can easily afford health care.

Have these ‘Christian’ people forgotten one of Christ’s most famous sayings: “Judge not, lest ye be judged?” I think that there are a lot of people out there who need to go back to Sunday school.

Jake Justen, Crystal Lake

Rauner knows he’s finished

From his latest ad, it’s clear that even Governor Rauner knows he’s fu-inished (“Rauner’s latest TV ad suggests he knows he’s f*****” — Tuesday).

Rick Singer, Skokie