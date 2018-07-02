After Janus ruling, workers can save money by quitting unions

Phil Cisneros’ June 28 op-ed “Working people must stand with unions against political attacks” missed the point of the Janus v. AFSCME case. For decades, public-sector employees in Illinois were forced to pay fees to a union just to keep their jobs. Because of Janus, they finally have a choice.

The Illinois Policy Institute has long given a voice to public-sector employees across the state who were silenced by powerful unions they felt didn’t represent their interests. We do this work for brave Illinoisans like Pam Harris, a home health care worker from DeKalb, and Joe Ocol, a teacher from Chicago.

While unions claim to have workers’ best interest in mind, they often spend more on politics than representation. Even by AFSCME’s own reporting, in the last 10 years, 25 percent of the union headquarters’ spending went to political activities and lobbying, while just 21 percent was spent on representational activities.

We helped folks understand their options after the Supreme Court ruled in favor of Illinois mom Pam Harris in 2014 and we’re glad to serve as an educational resource again.

Mark Janus and others who opt out will see hundreds of extra dollars in their pockets because of the Janus ruling.

Mailee Smith, attorney, Illinois Policy Institute

Attack on workers

I am angered and perplexed by the Supreme Court decision on union participation that was brought by Gov. Bruce Rauner, and his associate, Mr. Janus. It is an attack on unions’ collective bargaining and participation, but on the surface for us who are not lawyers, it appears to be a person that wants something for nothing. Janus wants the pay, vacation, eight-hour work day, weekends off, insurance, protections, rights and pension negotiated by the union, but as it appears he does not want to pay.

Collective bargaining that was gained by the likes of the Haymarket affair and lives lost gives the worker a voice. I wonder if Gov. Rauner will be OK with me going to his country club, participating but refusing to pay. In reality, Gov. Rauner filed this to stop people from having a voice in the work place, getting a living wage and having time with their family, just like Gov. Scott Walker of Wisconsin.

Scott R. Zuhr, Park Ridge

ideal nominee

Judge Merrick Garland would be the ideal nominee for President Donald Trump to select to replace retiring Justice Anthony Kennedy on the U.S. Supreme Court. It would heal the wound to our body politic that Sen.

Mitch McConnell so grievously inflicted .which otherwise will bleed for at least a generation.

James Van Vliet, Sycamore

Much to say

Decades from now, historians and political scientists will have much to say about this unusual and ego-driven presidency. They will consider the stark absence of presidential leadership, the lack of public policy acumen, the divisiveness,and the failure of said president in promoting national unity. Historians will point to evidence that this president lacked the emotional intelligence, personal depth and moral fortitude to serve as the commander-in-chief.

Esther Nieves, Wicker Park

Let’s remember

The Fourth of July is about remembering. So let’s remember that the signers of the Declaration of Independence were rich, white, male, slave owners, whose land they “owned” was stolen from Native Americans. Let’s remember the African families who were brought here to live in bondage. Let’s remember that the Declaration says that we are all “created equal”, yet 0.1 percent (yes, one-tenth of 1 percent) owns as much wealth as 90 percent of us. Let’s remember that the Declaration says we all have “unalienable rights”, yet if you’re black or brown, or Muslim, or labeled as “other,” these rights are trashed. Let’s remember the many “injuries and usurpations” that needed to addressed, among them “obstructing the laws for the naturalization of foreigners.”

Let’s remember that the Declaration states, “Whenever any form of government becomes destructive to these ends, it is the right of the people to alter or abolish it.” Further on it states, in stronger words, “it is their duty to throw off such government.” As an Army, infantry veteran of the U.S. war against the people of Vietnam, I wonder how many people in this country, including those who hold political office, are brave enough to act upon the Declaration. On July 4th, be real patriots, read the Declaration of Independence, remember its intent, and vow to act to make “life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness” a reality.

P.S. – Fireworks are very upsetting to many veterans.

Arnold Stieber, Kenwood

Attack on religious freedom

Each morning when I read the paper or check social media sites, i am leery of seeing yet another attack on our Constitution, and the American way of life. A recent decision by the high court can easily be seen as an attack of the First Amendment right of religious freedom. People are being singled out for discriminatory treatment because they are of a specific religion.

The premise for this action is really based on faulty logic. It is ridiculous to paint every member of a group with the same brush because of the actions of a few. Stereotyping forms a foundation upon which prejudice and discrimination are based. One ethic group is made up of drunks, another are all gangsters, another is less intelligent and so on.

Unfortunately it is hard to look at the court and not question its integrity on almost any ruling they hand down. The Republicans manipulated the makeup of this court by failing to carry out their obligation to consider appointments for over 10 months until such time as they could hopefully approve another conservative justice in order to receive rulings in their favor. The court is supposed to be above politics but it seems that too may no longer be true. On another front, Attorney General Jeff Sessions tries to use religion to justify the actions he has ordered in the separation of parents from their children trying to enter this country. The biblical quote he used to justify his actions, one that his own church’s pastor has indicated, is not a proper interpretation, is an example of selective Christianity. If you see to use the Bible then you have to use the entire Bible. I would ask Sessions to read Mathew 25, verses 42-to 46 and see if his position is still tenable. But worse yet, Trump wants to deny these people due process which is guaranteed under the Constitution whether you are a citizen of this country or not

The question also arises that since these children separated from their parents can only be detained for 20 days, what happens to them after that time period elapses? And while people’s civil rights are being violated, families being destroyed, those in position to do anything about these actions do nothing. When one looks at the states and the conditions in those states that form the basis of Trump’s support, it is not hard to conclude why these actions are being taken. America has entered a dark period. We are advocating the denying of peoples’ civil rights, we are destroying families, we are continuing to allow for the possibility of mass shootings, we are making the rich even richer while the National Debt that Trump campaigned against is now (according to the Congressional Office of the Budget) growing daily with no end in site, we have engaged in a tariff war that we may very likely lose, and have begun to alienate some of our closest and most loyal allies. This is a very strange interpretation of making America great again.

Daniel Pupo, Orland Park