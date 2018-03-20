Alleged illegal gun buyer should be in jail

Tyshawn Lee was lured into an alley and executed as retaliation in a gang war, police say. | Photo provided by Karla Lee

Nine-year-old Tyshawn Lee was killed execution-style in a Chicago ally in 2015. Now the man who allegedly illegally purchased the gun used in that shooting, Anthony Morgan, is given permission to be on home detention, rather than held in jail, and allowed to return to his job with the U.S. Postal Service. Why? Do we also get to contribute to Morgan’s retirement and pension?

People sit in Congress who choose to do nothing about our so-called gun laws. It gets harder everyday to believe this is our society. Are we a society anymore?

Suanne Tompkinson, Geneva

Sessions knows nothing of medical pot

Attorney General Jeff Sessions should undergo five weeks of radiation, eight months of chemotherapy and seven surgeries, as I have, and only then discuss the merits of medical marijuana. As for being a “gateway” drug, it certainly is — a gateway to a little less stress and pain, an appetite and a good night’s sleep now and then.

Paul Percak, Palos Park

Another day, another shooting

Another high school shooting, this time in Maryland, and the news travels fast. Every radio, television station and print news media will be covering this tragedy. The death and injury toll will be reported.

Tragedy begets tragedy in a world in which infamy has become confused with fame. Is it not possible that in the twisted minds of the shooters that such heinous acts are a way of bringing attention to themselves? Often, shooters are disenfranchised and angry loners who feel no connection with society. What is going wrong in a society that accepts school shootings as the norm?

Mel Novit, Morton Grove

Opioids more deadly than guns

President Donald Trump just declared war on opioids and even suggested that criminals that sell large amounts of opioids should face the death penalty. I didn’t see any high school marches supporting him even though 160 times more Americans are killed by opioids than by rifles of all kinds, including “assaults” rifles. Opioid dealers are essentially mass murders who torture their victims first. And as Trump mentioned, most of those opioids come illegally from Mexico because we do not have a wall to stop them.

I wish the news media and our high school kids showed as much support and love for the 64,000 people who die from opioids as they have for the 400 Americans killed by all rifles.

Randy Rossi, Grayslake