ENDORSEMENT: Alyx S. Pattison for Ill. House in 4th District Democratic primary

Alyx S. Pattison and her three opponents — Iris J. Millan, Delia Ramirez and Anne Shaw — all have a keen understanding of how the success of the elevated 606 trail has been a mixed bag for the people of Logan Square and Humboldt Park.

Some homeowners have cashed in on rising home values. Others complain of skyrocketing property taxes. Longtime renters are being squeezed out. The plight of the latter is generating support for a rent control bill in the Legislature.

Pattison is the best choice to represent the people of this district on this issue and other policy matters in Springfield. She understands the need to balance the competing interests and needs.

She is an attorney, a former staff member to U.S. Rep. Jan Schakowsky and former Local School Council member at Jose de Diego Community Academy in Wicker Park. Pattison isn’t afraid to speak her mind, and we need more of that in Springfield.

Three years ago, she lost a runoff for 2nd Ward alderman against Ald. Brian Hopkins, and he is now one of Pattison’s backers in this race.

When Democrats running for the Illinois House of Representative in the 4th District visited the Chicago Sun-Times Editorial Board on Jan. 2, we asked each to introduce herself to voters. Watch Alyx S. Pattison’s response:

