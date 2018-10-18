ENDORSEMENT: Anna Moeller for Illinois House in the 43rd District

Incumbent Democrat Anna Moeller of Elgin was among a bipartisan group of legislators who quietly came together in 2017 and worked to end an impasse that had left the state without a budget for two years. Reasonable people cheered on reasonable legislators, Moeller included, who wanted to end the stupidity.

Moeller, a former member of the Elgin City Council and the founding executive director of the McHenry County Council of Governments, supports creating a state board empowered to ensure that insurance companies are not pocketing excessive profits on workers’ compensation premiums. Of all the proposed tinkering to our state’s workers’ compensation rules, that’s exactly the place to start.

Republican candidate and small business owner Andrew R. Cuming of Elgin, who considers himself a libertarian, also is running.

RELATED

Send letters to: letters@suntimes.com