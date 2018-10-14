ENDORSEMENT: Bill Lowry for Cook County Board in the 3rd District

Bill Lowry, Cook County Board Democratic candidate in the 3rd District, is endorsed by the Sun-Times. | Rich Hein/Sun-Times

Bill Lowry is about as qualified a newcomer as you will find running for the county board this time around. Count on him moving up.

Lowry is a lawyer and a community leader, and he has served on the boards of more than dozen prominent Chicago-area organizations and institutions, including Lake Forest College, the Sargent Shriver National Center on Poverty Law, and Loyola University Law School.

His priorities are job skills training and modernizing the county’s business infrastructure. He is endorsed over former teacher and Maxwell Street vendor George Blakemore.

