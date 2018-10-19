Editorials

ENDORSEMENT: Bob Morgan for Illinois House in the 58th District

BySun-Times Editorial Board

Republican Fredric Bryan “Rick” Lesser of Lake Bluff, an estate planning lawyer who replaced his party’s original candidate on the ballot, has a strong resume of public service as a village trustee and former president of a variety of local civic and business organizations. But Democrat Bob Morgan of Deerfield would be just the sort of lawmaker Springfield needs: thoughtful, knowledgeable, experienced and eager to work with legislators of both parties.

As associate general counsel in the office of then-Gov. Pat Quinn, Morgan was the lead attorney in implementing health care expansion under the federal Affordable Care Act. He also helped implement the state’s medical marijuana program. He would bring to the job a depth of knowledge about state government. Morgan favors a graduated Income tax, legalization of recreational marijuana, expanded casino gambling and a graduated income tax. He is endorsed.

