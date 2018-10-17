ENDORSEMENT: Bridget M. Fitzgerald for Illinois Senate in the 41st District

With enthusiasm, we endorse Democrat Bridget M. Fitzgerald in the 41st District over Republican incumbent John Curran.

We predict Fitzgerald, the Western Springs village clerk, will make an immediate impact in Springfield. She has experience working at the state level, as well — as something of a consumer advocate — assisting the state treasurer in making sure that unclaimed property made its way back to the rightful owners.

Fitzgerald vows to protect people when it comes to environmental and labor matters, not bowing to corporate interests. That promise should go a long way with the people of the 41st District. They were hit hard over the summer by a federal report that linked a high cancer risk for people of southeast DuPage County to the pollution from Sterigenics International, a company that sterilizes medical equipment.

Fitzgerald says she’s eager to work with Republicans in Springfield. “I grew up in a bipartisan home,” she says. Her mother is a Democrat and her father a Republican. We like her mindset. It suits a district that includes Burr Ridge, Lemont and Downers Grove.

