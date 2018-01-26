LETTERS: Old problems persist under Rauner

Once again Gov. Bruce Rauner talks about stepping down the tax increase, providing more money for education and reducing the deficit. We have heard this before, time and time again.

Rauner talks about it all the time but somehow never seems to do anything about it. He doesn’t appear to feel that he needs to accept at least part of the blame since his refusal to negotiate and compromise with the legislature resulted in a billion dollars in surcharges of Illinois unpaid bills.

As to education, Rauner vetoed a bill favored by lawmakers and educators across the state, got the bill changed to supposedly what he wanted, and has since once again vetoed the bill leaving many districts wondering if they are going to receive their much needed funds.

As to “wasteful spending,” one has to ask exactly what Rauner believes that to be. His past record shows that his idea of cutting spending is targeting programs like community care for seniors, educational grants for high school students and a variety of other programs.

For the better part of three years now we have had to listen to Rauner drone on and on about what’s wrong with the state. It’s time to act or let someone else take over the state who will actually do something about the problems we face.

Daniel Pupo, Orland Park

New building should Trump the tower on the river

If a new skyscraper is to be built downtown, a non-negotiable requirement should be that its height be a minimum of one foot TALLER than that building on the river. You know which one I mean.

Richard Zamen, Evanston

Proposed tax changes could cause greater Illinois migration

Both JB Pritzker and Daniel Biss have said they will institute progressive taxes so that the “rich” will “pay their fair share.” Sounds good on the surface, but being typical Democrats, they are ignoring history.

Just look to the democratic controlled state of Connecticut. They did that very thing several years ago and ended up losing money. Not only did Connecticut not realize the expected increase in tax revenue, they lost some of what they were collecting. Some of the “rich” (individuals and companies) moved out of state and took their money with them.

Illinois has already experienced a net loss of people and businesses for the last several years. This “progressive tax” plan will just increase the outflow and loss of tax revenue.

John Deal, Dolton

Smarter not faster

Unless the Chicago police are chasing kidnappers, terrorists or murderers, why are they going over 100 miles per hour on residential streets?

In the past two weeks alone there have been two such incidents and it was simply dumb luck that there were no fatalities among the innocent bystanders. (“Suspects charged after high-speed police chase in carjacked Mustang,” Jan. 22).

I thought these high-speed hijinks were supposed to have stopped years ago. Isn’t the city still paying off numerous claims of private property damage and civilian injuries?

What’s more, these reckless pursuits endanger the lives of the police as well. Just this week a cop and his canine companion were hurt (“2 arrested when police chase from Indiana ends on South Side,” Jan. 25).

Enough already, there are alternatives (helicopters, roadblocks and common sense) to these road rage chases that are far less likely to endanger our city’s populace.

And regrettably, it once again leads to the questioning of the Chicago Police Department training procedures.

Bob Ory, Elgin