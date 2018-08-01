Enough is enough — Illinois needs reforms to get big money out of our elections

Illinois voters deserve a campaign and candidates focused on their needs, not the wants of big-money donors and wealthy special interests.

But it’s become increasingly clear that in both the Illinois gubernatorial race and the Chicago mayoral race, the candidates’ main focus is on fundraising and money.

With over $200 million spent so far by Republican Governor Bruce Rauner and his Democratic opponent J.B. Pritzker, this governor’s race is expected to be the most expensive in our country’s history, with up to $156 million of it self-funded.

OPINION

Meanwhile, in the Chicago mayoral race, an analysis from last year found that 70 percent of Mayor Rahm Emanuel’s campaign donors have had business before the city government and received some benefit from City Hall, such as contracts, appointments or zoning approvals.

But it’s not just Mayor Emanuel’s behavior that is a concern. Recently, businessman Willie Wilson, an ally of Gov. Rauner who is challenging Emanuel in the mayoral race, gave out over $200,000 in cash and checks to people at a South Side church.

Clearly this isn’t the campaign or system of government that the people of Illinois want or deserve. When wealthy candidates can self-fund their campaigns, accept large sums from wealthy donors and special interests in exchange for favors, or essentially buy votes by giving out perks or cash, the voices of everyday people are drowned out of the process. When candidates spend more time focusing on raising money, slinging mud at their opponents, or bending the rules, voters are denied a real campaign and debate about the issues that matter to them, like jobs, taxes, health care, policing, climate change or school safety.

It’s time the people say enough is enough, and demand reforms that will hold our elected officials and candidates accountable for their actions. We must no longer accept the status quo, with folks capable of injecting large amounts of their own cash into their campaigns enjoying large advantages. That’s not the way our democracy is supposed to work.

Luckily, there are clear solutions to stop this behavior and create a system in which voters’ needs are prioritized over the wants of big donors and special interests. One of the most obvious reforms we must demand is passage of a fair elections bill at both the local and statewide level.

Fair elections laws allow candidates to voluntarily participate in a system in which they raise a certain amount of money from small-dollar donors that is matched with public funds. This type of reform will incentivize candidates to focus on their constituents, not raising money from big donors. It has the potential to open the field for candidates from all walks of life, not just the uber-wealthy or well-connected. Imagine a gubernatorial race in which we didn’t have to choose between two self-funding billionaires. Everyday people, like you and me, can run for office and win with this reform. It has already been tested and proved successful in states and cities across the country, including in New York City and Connecticut.

Another option would be to adopt a “democracy voucher” reform, like the one that has been a success in Seattle, Washington. This reform would give every resident a voucher of money to give to the candidates of their choice. Research shows the program has been successful in diversifying the pool of candidates who run for office, and has expanded the small-donor pool to better reflect low-income and minority communities. The voucher program also increases civic engagement by allowing those who do not have income or citizenship to engage with the democratic process.

Let’s make holding our elected officials accountable and passing fair elections a priority in Illinois. It’s past time to strengthen our democracy by providing opportunity, real choices and an equal voice for all.

Ibie Hart is an organizer with Common Cause Illinois, a nonpartisan organization dedicated to upholding the core values of American democracy.

