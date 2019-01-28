EDITORIAL: Three years ago, 25 aldermen were not ready for reform. How about now?

They said it was a matter of principle. We said they were weasels.

And when they next ran for re-election, we promised in an editorial at the time — Feb. 11, 2016 — we would remind the voters just how weasel-like they had been. We promised to name every single alderman who, on a crucial vote, failed to stand up for a more honest, ethical and transparent City Council.

So here goes:

Brian Hopkins (2nd)

Leslie Hairston (5th)

Roderick Sawyer (6th)

Greg Mitchell (7th)

Michelle Harris (8th)

Anthony Beale (9th)

Patrick D. Thompson (11th)

George Cardenas (12th)

Ed Burke (14th)

Raymond Lopez (15th)

David Moore (17th)

Derrick Curtis (18th)

Howard Brookins (21st)

Walter Burnett (27th)

Jason Ervin (28th)

Ariel Reboyras (30th)

Gilbert Villegas (36th)

Emma Mitts (37th)

Margaret Laurino (39th)

Patrick O’Connor (40th)

Tom Tunney (44th)

Joe Moore (49th)

The City Council in 2016 voted to strip out out key provisions of a proposed ordinance that would have given city Inspector General Joe Ferguson authority to investigate the Council and its committees, just as he already does for executive offices. The aldermen had a chance to impose true reform on a legislative body that is among the most criminally inclined in the nation, but they actively worked against reform.

Twenty-five aldermen voted for the anti-reform measure, including those listed above who are now running for reelection. Two other aldermen, Roberto Maldonado (26th) and Carrie Austin (34th), failed to vote.

Last week, a number of aldermen, including members of the Progressive Caucus, introduced an ordinance to restore those reform provisions. Here’s hoping it gets to the floor of the Council for a full vote.

And we promise, once again, to name every alderman who works against it — this year and the next time they run for office.

EDITORIAL

As a part of his job, Ferguson conducts audits of city departments to look for inefficiencies and waste. It’s just bad government that he can’t do the same for the City Council, including the $66 million the aldermen dispense each year, in total, in ward “menu money” for neighborhood improvements.

One of the concerns we had in 2016 was the $100-million-a-year workers compensation program Ald. Burke tightly controlled with almost no oversight. That’s finally changing, now that Burke has been charged in federal court with shaking down a local business. The workers comp program is being moved over to the city comptroller’s office, where it should have been all along.

But that was just the most obvious program that needed greater oversight. There are many smaller ones that are administered in whole or in part by the City Council. They should come under the IG’s purview as well.

The Council won’t have a chance to vote on the new ordinance — which also would give the IG the power to enforce his own subpoenas — before the Feb. 26 election, because the next Council meeting won’t be until March.

But when they do, we’ll be taking names. And so should you.

