Chicago election sent a message

Tuesday’s election should serve to send a message to Mayor Rahm Emanuel, Gov. Bruce Rauner and all elected officials.

SEND LETTERS TO: letters@suntimes.com. Please include your town or neighborhood and a phone number for verification purposes.

One must not lose sight that governmental positions exist solely to serve the constituency and all officials are answerable to the people. No one individual is allowed to operate their own agenda apart from consideration of the very people who have elected them. One cannot look at facts and figures without remembering that living, breathing people will be affected by each decision made. Abraham Lincoln understood this concept when he stated, “Government of the people, by the people, for the people shall not perish from the earth.”

Lydia Thomas, Morgan Park

Voters aren’t suckers



The people of Chicago are not the suckers Mayor Rahm Emanuel was playing us to be. Millions of mind-numbing repetitive commercials and he still has to face a runoff. All that corporate funding of his campaign war chest could not stop the little people he dismisses in favor of the elite from standing with a man who comes from them and not a lifelong bullying politico. Maybe, just maybe, Chicago is ready for democracy.

Ed Juillard, Morgan Park

Help for small donors

Chicago voters clearly agree with the Chicago Sun-Times Editorial Board’s analysis in “How to give small donors a megaphone in elections” with 79 percent voting to support reducing the influence of special interests in elections including mayoral candidates Rahm Emanuel and Chuy Garcia who endorsed the question. In a system where mega-donors write enormous checks to drown out the voices of regular citizens, this question offered residents an opportunity to take back democracy.

The ballot question calls for a campaign finance system that amplifies the voices of regular Chicagoans by giving a tax credit for small donations and by matching those donations with limited public funds. The ability of these types of programs to encourage more citizens to participate in the political process is why states and localities are starting to adopt them including New York City and Montgomery County, Md., which enacted one last year. With the overwhelming majority of Chicagoans voting to create this type of system here in Illinois, it’s time for our newly elected officials to act.

Maggie Galka, campaign organizer, Illinois PIRG

Wise veto

President Barack Obama rightfully vetoed the construction of the keystone pipeline that would have caused environmental and ecological perils and problems. As long as Obama and other Democratic leaders continue to combat global warming, air, water and land pollution and to protect endangered species and wildlife habitats, they will continue to be recognized as the party that responsibly protects the planet.

Brien Comerford, Glenview