Your article, “State court favors city in dispute over food-truck rules,” and the court ruling it references, missed the mark. Food truck owners continue to be treated as second-class citizens in Chicago.

Increasingly, these entrepreneurs are opting to either shut down their businesses or leave Chicago and Illinois entirely. These small businesses are generators of tax revenue — revenue that the city has claimed it so desperately needs but is choosing to overregulate.

Take, for example, the 200-foot rule. Politicians and special interest groups demanded this be put in place to protect against the burgeoning food truck industry. Unfortunately, this means trucks can legally operate on just 3 percent of curbs in the Loop. Politicians are telling food truck owners they aren’t welcome in Chicago.

Regulations such as these place food truck owners at a distinct disadvantage. Can you imagine telling a brick-and-mortar restaurant they can only be open for business two hours at a time? Of course not. But that’s how Chicago treats its food truck owners.

The Illinois Policy Institute supports policies that give power to the people – not the government. We continue to stand by food truck entrepreneurs as the city has all but decimated the industry in favor of entrenched special interests.

For a city that claims to be a “culinary capital” and a “cultural destination,” we sure treat innovators poorly. Cities such as Los Angeles, Portland, Austin and San Francisco have figured out how to encourage food truck owners.

Why is it so difficult for us?

Chris Lentino, Illinois Policy Institute

Citizens United switcheroo

Citizens United established that corporations are “people” who can donate to political campaigns. According to the Republican tax scam, these corporate “people” pay a much lower tax rate than many of us actually made of flesh and blood. They also can fully deduct state and local taxes, unlike the rest of us, while squirreling away offshore profits that may or may not be taxed at all. When the Republicans are in charge, some “people” have all the luck.

Don Barshi, Wilmette

Invented list



For months we have had to endure Donald Trump’s claims of “fake news” every time one of his misleading statements or lies was called to task by the media. This week we saw an example of “fake news” at the state level. Gov. Bruce Rauner’s list of accomplishments, as accurately pointed out in the Sun-Times, fell far short of being substantiated by fact. Listing educational reform as his top accomplishments is especially hard to accept. The original educational bill that he rejected was a bill with bipartisan support and endorsed by many educators throughout the state.

One has to wonder if he accepted the second bill, even though it benefited Chicago even more than the first bill would have, because he could not sustain another veto override after the budget was passed earlier in the year. Ultimately, very little of what he can actually claim as reality does very little, if anything, to benefit the people of Illinois. Reading the list, however, was very reminiscent of the Top Ten lists of David Letterman. It was very humorous and totally made up.

Daniel Pupo, Orland Park

Where is the bias?

Listening to Republicans whine about the liberal bias in the news media is laughable because it is conservatives who actually control most of the media. “Fake news,” “Main Street media,” “liberal media” and “biased media” is how many on the right describe the outlets that make up the media.

In fact, just the opposite is the case. For example: Fox News has dominated the ratings for years, and 91 percent of all talk radio stations are conservative. A majority of all newspapers in the country support Republican policies and candidates. So where is that liberal bias in the media that Republicans say exists?

Victor Darst, Huntley