Instead of accepting abnormal behavior, put violence on trial

On Feb. 21, I woke up to the sounds of cries and bedlam. My aunt, panicked, informed me that my son, Nehemiah, had been shot to death in Burnham.

Instant trauma. Nehemiah, 35, was dead. He was a free loving spirit. He was living life on his own terms. His dream was to own his own business. He was evolving. His future was indeed bright.

Misguided individuals took it upon themselves to kill my son because he had come to the aid of his friend. That was Nehemiah’s character. Nehemiah was taught by his family that his word was his bond, and loyalty to family and friends was important.

Because of Nehemiah’s death, God knew, and Nehemiah knew that I would respond. I asked state Rep. Lisa Hernandez for hearings on the issue of violence as a disease. Violence is the No. 1 issue of the 21st century. It is indeed a major public health issue. Comprehensive legislation is being worked on by Hernandez and state Reps. Camille Lilly, La Shawn Ford and Cook County Commissioner Deborah Sims to address this.

Medical experts say violence is contagious. That is why I encourage all citizens to attend listening sessions on violence. We cannot accept abnormal behavior as normal behavior.

If we do not come to grips with the disease of violence, we as a civilization will find ourselves purged from the earth. I appeal to all fellow citizens in Illinois. We have an opportunity to stop this leviathan, this spirit, this disease.

The next listening session will be from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. on Nov. 26 at Calvary Baptist Church, 2208 E. Kansas Road in Springfield. Let us all declare that our generation will put violence on trial in Chicago and Illinois. Violence will be prosecuted and found guilty. And because of this action, legislation and public policies will come into existence that will promote civility and safety.

Pastor Anthony Williams, First Congregational Church of Berwyn

Gun-saturated ‘utopia’

The United States is rapidly becoming the country the National Rifle Association thinks we should have and prays we will get. If only the NRA can keep those pesky doctors “In their lane” until every man, woman and child is armed, then we can have our gun saturated utopia.

Bob Barth, Edgewater

Hollow complex

In the Nov. 20 article about the Obama Foundation Summit (“Barack Obama to summit attendees: Go remake the world, ‘It badly needs remaking’ ”), there are two references to the Obama “library” proposed for Jackson Park. This is a serious misrepresentation that needs to be corrected.

Legally, a presidential library is a facility administered by the National Archives and Records Administration, a federal agency. The Obama Foundation has rejected this arrangement. Therefore, one can refer to the proposed Obama Presidential Center in many ways – “boondoggle” and “ego trip” come to mind – but not as a presidential library. It will contain no documents of the Obama administration, as these papers belong to the government, not to the ex-president’s private foundation.

Due to uncritical media coverage, most people don’t know that the Obama Presidential Center will contain little or nothing of historical value. It is important not to finesse this point in the ongoing debate about whether we should allow the South Side lakefront to be paved over and defaced by this huge, hollow complex.

Hugh Iglarsh, Skokie

Walking with you

For 166 years, whether sponsored by the Sisters of Mercy or now by Trinity Health, the healing community of Mercy Hospital has offered compassionate and high-quality service to every person who enters your corridors seeking care.

In your earliest days, yours was care of individuals as well as those of epidemic (typhoid) proportions. Later you served those whose blue or grey uniforms clothed the scars from the Civil War. More recently, you responded to those traumatized by fire, transportation disasters, and epic snowstorms. Each day, you serve without distinguishing between Chicago’s “well-heeled,” as my Bridgeport Irish grandmother would say, and Chicago’s poorest – mostly those living in high rise housing projects, senior buildings, or under the bridges and viaducts of Bridgeport, Chinatown, Pilsen or Bronzeville.

On Monday, your service was of the unimaginable kind. You shielded those in your care, patients and guests. You offered consolation and care to those who, like yourselves, also “serve and protect” across Chicago’s neighborhoods. Now you join the Chicago Police Department in mourning the loss of your “own.”

We, as Sisters of Mercy, mourn with the Mercy staff, the Chicago Police Department, and every person and family touched by the effects of gun violence, including the family of Monday’s killer. Please know that the Sisters of Mercy, known as the “walking Sisters,” walk with you.

Sister Susan Sanders, RSM president,

Sisters of Mercy West Midwest Community