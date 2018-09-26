Mayoral election is a chance to change Chicago’s ‘tale of two cities’ story

In Chicago's tale of two cities, the West Side and South Side struggle while the downtown in the distance thrives.

Chicago is one of the greatest cities in the world. Its rich history, world-class cultural establishments, and prestigious educational institutions make the Windy City a destination for visitors from around the world. It is the diverse and hard-working Chicago residents, who are the crown jewel of the city. When Chicagoans unify around an effort, seemingly insurmountable and proverbial mountains are moved.

Presently, Chicago faces seemingly impossible challenges, such as record-breaking violence, serious flaws in the public education system, strained race relations, and a looming pension crisis.

OPINION

However, Chicago is also faced with another opportunity to welcome new leadership, with new ideas and initiatives that address the critical issues shaping the city’s future. In this moment, we can rewrite Chicago’s long-standing “tale of two cities” narrative by expanding our investment beyond the business district and select high-income neighborhoods. With greater purpose, we can invite young people, disillusioned Chicagoans, and those who live on the margins of our communities into the process of creating a new future for the City of Chicago.

For those who don’t believe this is possible, I encourage you to reflect on the Chicago of the late, great Mayor Harold Washington. Among the many achievements of that time was city leadership’s laser-like focus on inclusion at all levels of government. A true sense of diversity and opportunity existed in the city, and people voted, participated, and were listened to.

I witnessed the power of this inclusion, as a sense of hope was evident in the hearts and minds of those who previously had been neglected, ignored, and excluded.

Today, not unlike 35 years ago, our city leadership must be inspirational, always seeking to motivate and raise hope based on a demonstrated commitment and the ability and desire to be inclusive. For those Chicagoans impacted daily by gun violence and economic inequality, it is imperative to have a leader whom they can trust completely.

Now is a time to unite this city around a vision of change and a principled set of ideas. We can no longer continue down the path of brokenness and division. The factionalism, fracturing, and fragmenting resulting from our disparities must cease.

Chicago has experienced both triumphs and challenges. But what keeps this city strong is the diversity of its residents, who are committed to the work of making every neighborhood better and continuing to move this city forward.

In the search for a mayor, we must have an election centered around principles, policy, and programs. We must reject — with absolute vigor — a personality-driven contest. Hope and healing must be our clarion call and purpose.

Bobby Rush is the U.S. Representative for the 1st Congressional District of Illinois.

