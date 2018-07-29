Making cops fill out a report every time they unholster their gun is nuts

Chicago police officers stand across 71st Street from Jeffrey Plaza the day after a police shooting of a young man, Harith Augustus, on July 15, 2018. | Colin Boyle/Sun-Times

Regarding the Sun-Times editorial calling on the Chicago police to document every case when an officer draws his or her gun:

When it comes to cops pulling guns on a person or pointing a weapon at a person, what’s the big deal with making out a short report and documenting the circumstances?

However, cops who unholster their weapon when going in on calls for, say, a robbery in progress or shots fired in an alley — or any other such a call — would be fools not to be able to react as quickly as possible. Just unholstering a gun and keeping it at your side and down is, in my opinion, not only prudent but should not be discouraged.

SEND LETTERS TO: letters@suntimes.com. Please include your neighborhood or hometown and a phone number for verification purposes.

Every cop knows the advantage of unholstering and giving themselves every advantage when facing a potential danger in a split-second situation. Pointing a gun is an entirely different situation than unholstering it.

Bob Angone, retired Chicago police lieutenant, Miramar Beach, FL

More via Facebook

Please, think about the administrative and legal can of worms this will open. This is the stupidest idea anyone has had about anything in a long time. A million times no on this one. — John Doeritz

This is a joke. Who in their right minds will become police officers in Chicago with this nonsense. What the city needs is to let the police do their jobs, and the media should back the police instead of writing this bull. — Tricia O’Donnell McKnight

Hell no, you Idiots! — Linda Stafford Boudi

What to do about Rod Blagojevich?

Regarding Patti Blagojevich’s plea to President Trump to pardon her husband, Rod, the imprisoned former governor:

Patti Blagojevich’s husband, former governor Rod Blagojevich, did what politicians on both sides of the aisle in Illinois have done since before my grandfather was born — engaged in graft. But only Rod was impeached for it.

That being said, Pattie is doing what she has too to get her family back together. I don’t like or endorse this kind of politics, but she’s fighting the good fight for her family, and sometimes that takes using unethical means.

Richey Pezz, posted on Facebook

More via Facebook

Omg. Let it go. Patti Blagojevich said what she said and she meant it. Move on. — Shell Harris

Rod got screwed. Horse-trading in politics has been going on for years. Rod never got one dime. His whole trial was political payback! Rep. Jesse Jackson, Jr. and his wife looted his campaign fund, lied on their taxes and lied under oath, yet he was sentenced to 30 months in prison. — Pat JF

Patti Blagojevich is just creating a diversion from the fact that her husband committed a crime. But never mind, just blame Obama. — Mary Girsch-Bock