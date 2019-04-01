A ‘code of silence’ exists beyond Chicago police

Chicago cops have long been accused of maintaining a code of silence. Recently, Cook County Board President Toni Preckwinkle announced that if she were elected mayor, she would fire Police Supt. Eddie Johnson for denying that a code of silence exists.

However, Johnson is now on record as saying he does believe some police officers “look the other way” at wrong-doing by colleagues. The shift in his thinking should not come as a surprise. The code of silence is real, but most certainly it is not exclusive to the police department.

In my opinion, Chicago aldermen are no different than sworn police officers. They condemned a colleague for wearing a wire to expose alleged corruption by another colleague.

If the city is ever going to break away from the stench of cover-ups, our elected leaders must lead by example. The pile of stones are not just there to be thrown at cops whenever convenient. It’s a lesson we all have to come to grips with.

Bob Angone, Miramar Beach, Florida

FOP should keep quiet about Kim Foxx

Eventually, after more critical matters have been resolved, I might have joined those calling for an investigation into Cook County State’s Attorney Kim Foxx’s entire department. But when a racist, alt-right “union” — one that has never stood up for the rights of citizens, only whining that its members are entitled to infringe on the rights of the rest of us — comes out against her, that makes decent people want to support her. If the Fraternal Order of Police had a legitimate claim against Foxx’s office, they’d have filed a lawsuit.

The FOP just told on themselves. They should have kept their mouths shut.

Muriel Balla, Hyde Park

Yes, it’s a “jobs tax”

I see no problem calling Gov. Pritzker’s graduated income tax a “jobs tax.” It will cost Illinois jobs, as job creators move to avoid the tax. Illinois is hemorrhaging people and jobs already. It will get worse if we arbitrarily tax success. Connecticut already tried this, with horrible results.

Richard Crane, Lakeview

Will Trump ever stop demonizing immigrants?

In an effort to prevent people from fleeing poverty and disease in their home countries to seek a better life for their families via legal asylum in America, President Donald Trump plans to cut foreign aid to Guatemala, Honduras and El Salvador.

Trump simply doesn’t understand how this will result in more starvation, disease, violence and death.

It’s similar to the president’s lack of comprehension regarding his ill-advised threat to close the Mexican border. It will cost almost five million American jobs, billions of dollars in trade and raise prices on cars, fruit and other commodities while failing to actually address the immigration problems a wall simply cannot resolve.

When will Trump stop demonizing immigrants and negotiate with Democrats in good faith to pass comprehensive immigration reform?

When will Trump stop playing to his radical base and making the problem worse by separating families, further alienating Mexico and inviting Russia (plus his pal Russian President Vladimir Putin) to meddle in Central America?

Tom Minnerick, Elgin