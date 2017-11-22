EDITORIAL: Give it to Chicagoans straight, online, about shootings

Curious to know how many people were killed in your neighborhood last month, last week or last night?

The Chicago Police Department manages a website that’s supposed to keep you, John or Jane Q. Citizen, informed about serious crime and crime-prevention matters.

But that most basic of all big-city crime stats — how many folks have been wounded or killed — is not to be found.

Rather than report the number of men, women and children shot each week, the police department reports only “shooting incidents.” This is of limited use, obviously, because a single shooting incident can involve multiple victims.

Making matters more difficult, to even know how many shooting incidents there have been in your neck of the woods, you first have to figure out what police district you live in. Every Chicagoan knows what neighborhood he or she lives in. Few of us, off the top of our head, know what police district we live in.

Why not tell the public, conveniently online, how many people have been killed or wounded, not how many “incidents” there have been? And why not break it down by neighborhoods? Level with the public about the good, the bad and the ugly.

The department has all this information. Reporters who ask can get it almost instantly.

On Thursday, Police Supt. Eddie Johnson was happy to tell business and civic leaders that shootings have significantly declined in number in Englewood. The neighborhood is seeing the lowest number of killings since 1988, and that’s good news.

But violent crime throughout the city has dropped only slightly since last year, which was the worst since the mid-1990s.

To continue to make progress, the Chicago Police would be wise to keep the public better informed, neighborhood by neighborhood.

The federal government understands that just one set of statistics doesn’t tell the full story, which is offers both on the FBI’s Uniform Crime Report and the National Crime Victimization Survey.

Last week, the city recorded its 600th killing for the year. And the death toll continues.

