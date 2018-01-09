EDITORIAL: A lesson for Chris Kennedy in how not to play the race card

A “totalitarian regime?”

And here we thought we lived in Chicago, a city struggling with problems of violence, poverty and racism, but full of people — including more than a few in City Hall — making a good-faith effort to get things right.

You know what kills good faith?

Shouting “racism” for political gain, which seems to be Chris Kennedy’s game.

Again this week, Kennedy, who is running in the Democratic primary for governor, accused Mayor Rahm Emanuel of leading a conscious effort to drive African-Americans out of the city by, in part, allowing crime to rage on in “certain neighborhoods.” Kennedy questioned, once again, not only the mayor’s policies and actions, which we ourselves do all the time, but his personal integrity.

And when a reporter asked about Police Supt. Eddie Johnson’s public rebuke of his comments last week, Kennedy threw a little Stalinist mud on the mayor to boot.