EDITORIAL: How silent clout worked its magic to enrich a Daley nephew’s company

At work, we believe, was a magic name: Daley.

It opened doors that should have remained closed. It short-circuited the vetting of questionable investments. It lost tens of millions of dollars for Chicago city worker pension funds that already were hurting.

EDITORIAL

When the young man going around town looking to cut real estate development deals was a nephew of a powerful mayor, Richard M. Daley, the deals were cut, even when the deals were shaky.

A silent form of clout paved the way. Nobody had to utter the magic name.

Nothing else better explains how the nephew, Robert G. Vanecko, and his partner, Allison S. Davis, managed to convince the boards of five city pension funds to give them $68 million to invest. Nothing better explains why local banks and others agreed to pony up millions of dollars more for a series of deals of dubious merit that, sooner or later, went bad.

How silent was their clout? Mayor Daley has said he didn’t even know what his nephew was up to, and maybe that was so. For Vanecko’s purposes, it was enough that his financial backers were aware of Uncle Rich.

It’s a classic story of the Chicago Way, and it was laid out in full this weekend by Sun-Times investigative reporter Tim Novak. It’s well worth a close read, especially if you’re a Chicagoan wondering why you might be on the hook for another property tax hike to bail out those very same pension funds. Silent clout will stick it to you every time.