Communities in Illinois can take lead against climate change

The Crawford power plant, taken offline in 2012 remains idle on October 13, 2017 in Chicago, Illinois. The plant, built in 1924, and its sister Fisk power plant, built in 1903 and also shuttered in 2012, were the last two coal burning power plants located in a major U.S. city. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)

While President Donald Trump steps back from the landmark Paris Climate Accord, mayors across our country, including here in Chicago and Cook County, have committed to step up and fill the void. Now is the time for these municipal declarations of support for the Paris Accord to become real solutions. Effective actions must be taken to reduce carbon pollution in ways that achieve environmental and economic development goals together.

OPINION

Chicago, Elgin, Evanston, Highland Park and other Illinois municipalities have pledged to fill the void left by Trump and seize opportunities to reduce greenhouse gas pollution.

Chicago is moving forward. For example, the city has committed to power all municipal buildings with renewable energy by 2025 and has an energy efficiency plan in place for public buildings. The city’s climate action plan adopted in 2008 calls for reducing greenhouse gas pollution by 25 percent from 1990 levels by 2020, and new clean technologies provide even more opportunities for progress.

Here are three ways that all of our cities can transform their public commitments into meaningful climate actions:

special cases). Our nation’s transportation sector now produces more greenhouse gas pollution than the electric power sector, which is finally moving on a cleaner path. Illinois cities should buy electric vehicles or other zero-emission vehicles for non-emergency fleets. Cities can create demand to drive the EV market forward while reducing pollution. EVs have fewer moving parts and lower maintenance costs than internal combustion engine vehicles. EV operating costs are lower and more predictable. Using wind and solar energy to power EV charging stations accelerates a cleaner transportation system. Chicago has joined 29 other cities to jointly explore purchasing 114,000 EVs. Smart energy efficiency investments produce cost savings and less pollution. Why wait – many payback periods are short and the savings come fast. Replacing incandescent bulbs with LEDs is a cost-saver and pollution-reducer. Antiquated HVAC systems and old appliances waste money and allow more pollution. Smart energy efficiency products, technologies and

Illinois cities are leading by saying that they’ll step up with climate actions while President

Trump isolates our nation from global solutions. Cities can seize climate action opportunities by moving forward with these three specific initiatives for clean energy, clean transportation and energy efficiency that will produce significant pollution reduction results. Let’s work together to turn words into deeds, achieve economic and environmental benefits together, and help advance the Paris Climate Accord goals.

Howard A. Learner is executive director of the Environmental Law & Policy Center.