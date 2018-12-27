One man’s reckless action led to the deaths of two hero cops — and that’s murder

On Dec. 17, the Chicago Police Department saw the lives of two hero officers snuffed out because of ignorant and reckless acts by Edward Brown. He found a lost handgun and with no forethought, stupidly went on the elevated railroad tracks at 103rd and Dauphin to discharge the gun, thus activating a ShotSpotter sensor.

Officers Conrad Gary and Eduardo Marmolejo went on the tracks to investigate and were tragically struck and killed by a train — all because of Brown’s reckless actions. If he hadn’t fired the gun, the two officers would still be alive to have Christmas with their loved one and families. The state’s attorney only charged Brown with weapons violations, and a judge gave him a silly bond of $200,000. Why wasn’t Brown charged with felony murder?

Just became he didn’t actually point the gun or shoot at the officers doesn’t mean he’s not still responsible for their deaths. It’s no different than if squatters started a fire in an abandoned building to keep warm and the fire spread, forcing the fire department to respond. If firemen were killed battling the fire, it would be murder as well.

The state’s attorney should look into charging Brown with felony murder or something similar, to hold him accountable for the deaths of the two heroes.

John Moravecek, Naperville

Easy fix for the Dan Ryan divide

I have the best answer for the divide on renaming the Dan Ryan Expressway. Why don’t we rename the Daley Center to the Obama Center and let the Dan Ryan name stand? Surely no one in the Daley family will be offended.

I must be the only person that knows how to solve a problem.

Mike Mahon, Palos Hills

Don’t do the crime, you won’t do the time

I would like to respond to Susan J. Rose’s letter “Tough on crime” Incarceration hurts families along with offenders“. I can certainly sympathize with her when she says that offenders as well as families suffer when a love one is incarcerated. She lists a long litany of consequences that impact families, and the difficulties that arise when a loved one is serving time.

However, I would like to point out that there is definitely another side, other people who are also impacted by criminal behavior — and that is the victims. I observed this other side for 33 years as a police officer, dealing with hundreds of victims. I can tell you, no matter the crime, the victims suffer far more than the offender, who maybe should have given his family some thought before choosing to break the law. Our court system is in place for a reason, and it is certainly not to provide comfort for those who commit criminal acts. They and they alone are impacting their families and loved ones, not our criminal justice system.

Accountability by those who commit crimes is a must if we are to live in a decent society. Don’t want to do the time and hurt your family? Don’t do the crime.

Bob Angone, retired Chicago police lieutenant, Miramar Beach, Florida