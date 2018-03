Cook County Board, 8th District Republican primary: No endorsement

Two little known candidates — we’ve seen hide nor hair of either one — are competing in the Republican primary in this 8th district for the right to take on the incumbent, Democrat Luis Arroyo in the fall general election. Renne “Tex” Chavez, who lives in Chicago’s Belmont Gardens neighborhood, is running against Walter Zarnecki, the 35th Ward Republican committeeman. Neither candidate completed the Sun-Times questionnaire or chose to participate in the endorsement process. No endorsement.