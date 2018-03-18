The Chicago Public School system is notoriously challenging to navigate for students and families, and too often it feels inaccessible to precisely those who are expected to access it.

As a parent myself, I struggled to navigate the process, or even know where to begin, before receiving direct support from a third-party organization. It is even more disheartening to read the CPS Inspector General Nicholas Schuler’s report about the ‘pervasive problem’ of ‘improperly won seats’ in CPS schools, further shedding light on the need to revise the current system (“CPS watchdog finds widespread pattern of unfair elementary admissions” – Feb. 21).

As a working mom, there are only so many hours in the day to accomplish the many tasks I find piling up on my plate. I should not have to carve time out to do endless research on website after website, simply in an attempt to enroll my students in elementary school, especially when they may be passed over by schools who do not follow the proper protocol for enrollment.

For GoCPS to exclude charter elementary schools is not only frustrating, but in fact imposes a barrier on families seeking alternative options.

I am thankful the city listened to parent voices as they called for a simpler application process for high school but the task is not done. I charge the city with pushing onward to make it better, stronger, and more equitable for all applicants — elementary included. And by all means, let’s do away with the types of admissions shenanigans outlined in the latest inspector general’s report, which allowed schools and parents to game the system at the expense of parents who followed the rules. Let’s focus on simplifying the process for our children. They are our future, and they need us as champions.

Rasha Myers. Austin

Progressive taxes aren’t fair to everyone

A word of caution regarding politicians who promote the idea that a “progressive” income tax in Illinois is more “fair.” Remember that “fair” is oftentimes just a personal opinion, and that it’s possible that not everyone would agree.

The Illinois Constitution calls for a flat income tax rate for all citizens. If your Illinois taxable income is $10,000 you pay $495. If you earn $100,000, you pay $4,950. If you earn $1,000,000 you pay $49,500. So, someone who makes 100 times more pays 100 times more tax. I suspect that the person who makes $1,000,000 is not getting back $49,500 of benefits from the state. I also suspect that the real reason certain politicians believe a progressive income tax is more “fair” is that they simply want more tax revenue and more government spending. They probably also believe that income inequality needs to be eliminated by the government and everybody should end up with the same amount of “after tax” income.

A more pertinent question might be whether a public pension in excess of $100,000 per year (with a guaranteed 3 percent per year COLA) is “fair.” It seems that because of the career politicians in Springfield, we cannot get pension reform, “fair” legislative maps, or term limits. But some politicians believe we should amend the Illinois Constitution to allow for “progressive” income tax rates. Is it any wonder why our state has the highest level of “out-migration” compared to any other state in the country?

Tim Beck, McHenry

Homeroom vigilantes are not the answer

Since the Parkland shooting and the call to arms for school personnel there have been several instances of misfires by teachers in classrooms.

Is this really a good idea you might ask? Not only is the safety of school children called into question but faculty as well. And I don’t think that advanced weapons training is necessarily the solution either.

Even if we suppose that teachers and coaches can be properly taught to safely handle a gun, how is it even possible to mentally prepare them to do battle with someone in possession of an assault weapon?

That is something our military and our police have to grapple with all the time — not our math teachers, band leaders and football coaches. Heaven knows they have enough to deal with just disciplining the unarmed delinquents who frequent the school hallways and cafeteria on a daily basis.

To ask faculty and staff to act as law enforcement officials is to admit defeat before we even begin to solve the problem of school violence. What’s more, it plays into the hands of gun manufacturers who have been struggling of late to sell more of their deadly product.

Surely there has to be a better solution than to make vigilantes out of our homeroom instructors?

Bob Ory, Elgin