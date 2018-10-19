ENDORSEMENT: David S. Olsen for Illinois House in the 81st District

We are disappointed that incumbent Republican David S. Olsen of Downers Grove, who was appointed to this seat in 2016, was AWOL when legislators of both parties finally got together in 2017 to enact a budget over Gov. Bruce Rauner’s veto and end the state’s two-year budget impasse.

But Olsen, a pro-life candidate who previously sat on the College of DuPage and Village of Downers Grove boards, did show independence in voting for gun shop certification, and he opposes arming of teachers — momentarily an issue in his district — calling it “a silly issue.” He is endorsed.

Democrat Anne M. Stava-Murray of Naperville, a political newcomer, also is running.

RELATED

Send letters to: letters@suntimes.com