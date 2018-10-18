ENDORSEMENT: Deanne Marie Mazzochi for Illinois House in the 47th District

Republican Deanne Marie Mazzochi of Elmhurst, chairman of the College of DuPage board of trustees and a lawyer, was appointed to this seat over the summer to replace state Rep. Patti Bellock.

Mazzochi first was elected to the COD board in April 2015, a difficult time for the board during which it grappled with a series of scandals involving questionable expenditures. She took charge and was named acting chairman a few months later.

Mazzochi’s priorities would be to impose term limits; make state-supported health care function more smoothly for seniors and the disabled, and work to reduce opioid addiction. She also wants to reduce property taxes while reversing the state income tax increase. She would attempt to offset the revenue losses by controlling state spending. She is endorsed.

Also running is Democrat James M. “Jim” Caffrey of Elmhurst, a former customer team manager for Clorox and a political newcomer.

