LETTERS: Kokoraleis case has nothing to do with the death penalty

I have no quarrel with Sun-Times columnist Neil Steinberg’s emotional reaction to the impending release of convicted murderer Thomas Kokoraleis from the Illinois Department of Corrections (“Kokoraleis already free to wander back into mind, bringing his horror.” Jan. 3). But his directing that emotional reaction to abolition of the death penalty in Illinois is entirely misplaced, and ignores the facts of Kokoraleis’ case.

Thomas Kokoraleis was convicted of first-degree murder and rape after a jury trial in DuPage County and the trial judge imposed a sentence of natural life imprisonment. Abolition of the death penalty had nothing to do with Kokoraleis’ natural life sentence, since he was never sentenced to death in the first place, although Illinois had the death penalty at the time of his trial and sentencing. The appellate court reversed Kokoraleis’ rape conviction based on lack of evidence. The appellate court also reversed his murder conviction after finding that his trial had been unfair, and remanded the case for a new trial.

Instead of retrying Kokoraleis, the DuPage County state’s attorney’s office agreed to accept his guilty plea to first-degree murder in exchange for a sentence of 70 years’ imprisonment, knowing full well that with good conduct credit, he would be released in 35 years.

Mr. Steinberg goes on to argue that “without capital punishment, you get Richard Speck partying behind bars.” But the reason Speck was partying behind bars was not because the death penalty was abolished. Speck was partying behind bars because the incompetent administrators of the Illinois Department of Corrections had entirely lost control of our maximum security prisons back in the 1970s.

Mr. Steinberg also argued that some crimes “are beyond forgiveness.” But he recognized our death penalty system was too flawed to fix, and condemned innocent people to death, and inevitably injected the evil of racism into the decision of who lives and who dies.

The death penalty in Illinois wasn’t ever really about whether certain defendants deserved to be executed, but whether we, the people of Illinois, deserved to execute them under a system that simply didn’t do what it purported to do; that is, sentence to death only the worst of the worst murderers, without regard to race or class. For the worst of the worst murderers in Illinois, we have natural life imprisonment without the possibility of parole. Be angered or outraged or simply disappointed by the release of Thomas Kokoraleis. But don’t direct that outrage, anger or disappointment at the abolition of the death penalty. One has nothing to do with the other.

Charles Hoffman, Andersonville