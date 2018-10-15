ENDORSEMENTS: Our picks for Metropolitan Water Reclamation District board

Just last Wednesday and again on Thursday, untreated sewage was released into the Chicago River both in the city and the suburbs because of heavy rains. It was another reminder of why the work of the Metropolitan Water Reclamation District is so important.

Most of us understand what legislators, mayors and governors do, but often we are less sure what MWRD commissioners do, though their work can have an enormous impact on our daily lives. The agency cleans up sewage that is piped via sewers to its treatment plants, works to minimize the problem of flooded streets and basements, and extracts resources such as phosphorus from wastewater.

The MWRD has big challenges ahead. It must complete the Tunnel and Reservoir Plan, known as the Deep Tunnel, a flood-control project it has been working on for decades. It must find ways to further disinfect effluent from its treatment plants to rid Chicago area waterways of pathogens. It must work with other governments to ward off new invasive species in our lakes and rivers. It must do more to keep the Chicago area from sending water-borne nutrients downstream that contribute to an annual dead zone in the Gulf of Mexico.

Here are endorsements in the various MWRD races on the Nov. 6 ballot.

6-year terms

Eight candidates are running for three six-year terms on the MWRD board. Republican R. Cary Capparelli and Green Party candidate Karen Roothaan offer some interesting ideas for the district, but our endorsements go to Democrats Debra Shore, Kari K. Steele and Marcelino Garcia as the most qualified candidates on the ballot.

In her 12 years on the MWRD board, Shore has been an important voice for the environment, advocating for new systems and technologies to keep sewage out of Lake Michigan and to treat sewage water more aggressively. She sees the agency as a guardian of the region’s fresh water. If re-elected, she hopes to push the board to finally hire an inspector general to provide more oversight and accountability over the district’s $1 billion annual budget.

Steele, an incumbent, has used her background as a water chemist to push for higher water quality standards. If returned to the board, she intends to work to replace concrete and asphalt surfaces throughout Cook County with permeable materials that allow rain to soak into the ground rather than flow directly into the nearest waterway.

Newcomer Garcia, an attorney and director of community affairs for the Cook County Health and Hospitals System, would promote outreach initiatives to increase taxpayer awareness of what the district does, and he would give special attention to efforts to keep Asian carp out of Lake Michigan.

Also running are Republican Shundar Lin and Green Party candidates Tammy Felicia Vinson and Christopher Anthony.

Bradford vacancy, 2-year term

In almost any other Metropolitan Water Reclamation District race, we would be happy to back Green Party candidate Geoffrey Cubbage, a newcomer who is thoughtful and knowledgeable.

But in the race to fill the unexpired term of Timothy Bradford, who died late last year, Cubbage faces a candidate who was simply made for this position. Democrat M. Cameron “Cam” Davis not only has a lengthy and impressive environmental advocacy record, he also displays a thorough understanding of the full range of issues facing the district. Davis is a former president and CEO of the Alliance for the Great Lakes, an environmental group that advocates for clean water. As a lawyer, he has represented the National Wildlife Federation. He also was a senior adviser in the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency with responsibility for the Great Lakes during the Obama administration. He is endorsed.

This race has been clouded by Gov. Bruce Rauner’s effort to do an end run around voters and fill the seat via appointment. We trust the voters’ choice will prevail.

Other 2-year term

In this race for the other of the two-year seats on the Metropolitan Water Reclamation District board, we endorse Kimberly Neely Dubuclet, a state representative from 2011 to 2013 who now is director of legislative and community affairs for the Chicago Park District. Her background in government makes her the stronger candidate.

Dubuclet, who said she was motivated to run after witnessing the Trump administration’s efforts to decimate the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, plans to reduce the amount of water going into the system by being a strong advocate for conservation education. She also believes the MWRD should spearhead efforts to beautify Chicago area waterways.

Also running is Green Party candidate Rachel Wales.

