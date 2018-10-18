ENDORSEMENT: Diane Pappas for Illinois House in the 45th District

Every legislator at some point was a first-time candidate who had to convince the voters that they deserved to be elected to public office. Residents of west suburban 45th District should not need much persuading that attorney Diane Pappas deserves their vote. We endorse Pappas, a Democrat, over Republican Christine Winger of Wood Dale.

Straightforward and well-informed, Pappas has worked as an in-house attorney for major companies and wants to bring her corporate negotiating experience to Springfield to “cut through partisan gridlock and get our state back on the right track.” As a one-time Independent (she volunteered to run as a Democrat when the party’s nominee dropped out), we expect Pappas to bring a fresh, practical perspective to the Legislature.

She also has a compelling personal story that shows she can rise to a challenge: Her family immigrated here from Communist Poland and Pappas eventually earned degrees from Michigan State University and Yale Law School. She has served as a precinct committeeman for Addison Township and worked with the community group Itasca Citizens Against Road Expansion.

